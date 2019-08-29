US Jobless Claims Rose Slightly to 215,000 Last Week

By Paul Kiernan and Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON--The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remained at a historically low level.

--Initial jobless claims were up 4,000 to 215,000 in the week ended Aug. 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000.

--The four-week moving average of claims fell by 500 to 214,500.

--Continuing claims, filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, rose 22,000 to 1,698,000 in the week ended Aug. 17.

The Labor Department report on jobless claims can be accessed at https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf.

