US Metro Bancorp : Announces Subordinated Notes Offering

US Metro Bancorp (OTC Pink: USMT) (the “Company”), the holding company for US Metro Bank, today announced that it has completed a private placement of $10 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes to certain qualified institutional and other accredited investors. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the notes offering to support organic growth, to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, including investments in its banking subsidiary.

The notes will initially bear interest at a rate of 5.25% per annum from and including March 31, 2020, to but excluding March 31, 2025, with interest during this period payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including March 31, 2025 to but excluding the maturity date or earlier redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to the three-month LIBOR, or an alternative rate determined in accordance with the terms of the notes if the three-month LIBOR cannot be determined, plus 4.68%, with interest during this period payable quarterly in arrears. US Metro may redeem the notes, in whole or in part, on or after March 31, 2025 or, in whole but not in part, under certain limited circumstances set forth in the notes. The notes are not subject to redemption at the option of the holders. The notes are structured to qualify as tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC served as sole placement agent for the private offering, and Sheppard Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP served as the Company’s legal counsel. Godfrey & Kahn SC provided legal counsel to the placement agent in connection with the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The notes offered and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About US Metro Bancorp

US Metro Bancorp is the bank holding company for US Metro Bank, a California chartered, full service commercial nonmember bank headquartered in Garden Grove, California with six branch offices in California - Garden Grove, Anaheim, Buena Park (Fullerton Branch), Koreatown/Los Angeles, Fashion District/Los Angeles, Torrance and loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, New York City and Atlanta. The Bank opened for business on September 15, 2006, and offers deposit and loan products (including commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and SBA loans), as well as related banking services to its targeted client base of executives, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses, generally in the Southern California area. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.usmetrobank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

