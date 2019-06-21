US Navy Exercises Option Two of $10M IDIQ to NTS

National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leader in qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, is pleased to announce the US Navy has awarded NTS the next option year of a $10M indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. “We are excited to continue our work with the Department of Defense and the United States Navy,” said Rich Adams, CEO at NTS.

The contract option allows NTS to continue to serve the US Navy with advanced equipment qualification, weapons testing, and component level environmental testing. With a dedicated Naval Sea Systems Command Certified test and research laboratory, NTS is able to provide the US Navy with a full-spectrum of services, which includes floating shock platforms, paddle wheel testing, deck simulation shock, ordnance and ballistics, temperature and humidity testing, noise testing, and custom engineering services.

The budget for the US Navy is steadily increasing. “We are committed to offering a full-suite of best-in-class services, which are applicable to every naval program,” said Adams. “It is an honor to provide best-in-class services to the US Navy to ensure that the brave men and women of our armed forces use trusted and rigorously tested equipment at all times.”

About National Technical Systems

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, ordnance, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests. Operating through a network of more than 27 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 4,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005045/en/