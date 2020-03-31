Log in
US Payments Forum Publishes Tips for a Cleaner and Safer Payments Experience at the Point-of-Sale

03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-person payments require interaction with high-contact surfaces, such as payment cards, terminals and ATMs, which can expose consumers to bacteria and other germs. With the global COVID-19 situation raising awareness around hygiene in public environments, the U.S. Payments Forum has published practical tips for retail and petroleum merchants, ATM owners and consumers to provide a “cleaner” payment experience.  

The short resource, “Tips for a Cleaner Payment Experience,” can be downloaded at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/tips-for-cleaner-payments/.

“Payments are an essential touchpoint for everyone. For the most common situations like using an ATM, interacting with card readers or touching a PIN pad, there are certain precautions that can help reduce the unnecessary spread of germs,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “This resource gives merchants and consumers practical steps to make payments as safe as possible in these day-to-day payment situations.”

This resource provides:

  • Tips for minimizing consumer interaction with high-contact surfaces when making payments
  • Instructions for merchants on cleaning methods for payment equipment
  • Access to additional commercial organization resources for cleaner payments

TWEET THIS: New @USPaymentsForum resource gives tips for a “cleaner” payment experience for merchants, ATM owners and consumers https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/tips-for-cleaner-payments/

About the U.S. Payments Forum
The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

Contact:
Adrian Loth
Montner Tech PR
203-226-9290
aloth@montner.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
