US Payments Forum Publishes Tips for a Cleaner and Safer Payments Experience at the Point-of-Sale
03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT
PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-person payments require interaction with high-contact surfaces, such as payment cards, terminals and ATMs, which can expose consumers to bacteria and other germs. With the global COVID-19 situation raising awareness around hygiene in public environments, the U.S. Payments Forum has published practical tips for retail and petroleum merchants, ATM owners and consumers to provide a “cleaner” payment experience.
“Payments are an essential touchpoint for everyone. For the most common situations like using an ATM, interacting with card readers or touching a PIN pad, there are certain precautions that can help reduce the unnecessary spread of germs,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “This resource gives merchants and consumers practical steps to make payments as safe as possible in these day-to-day payment situations.”
This resource provides:
Tips for minimizing consumer interaction with high-contact surfaces when making payments
Instructions for merchants on cleaning methods for payment equipment
Access to additional commercial organization resources for cleaner payments
