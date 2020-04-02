Log in
US Post Acute Care Selects Jon Brannon to Head Recruitment

04/02/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

US Post Acute Care LLC, a physician-led medical practice group, announced today that Jon Brannon MBA will join the leadership team as Vice President of Recruitment.

Jon joins US Post Acute Care with twenty years of recruitment experience with major healthcare systems. Most recently, Jon was System Director Physician Provider Recruitment for Adventist Health; prior to that, Jon was a Group Vice President for HCA. Reporting to COO Marcie Matthews, Jon is responsible for building a nationwide team of physicians, advanced practice clinicians and executives with deep experience and commitment to the future of post-acute medicine.

Commenting on Brannon’s new appointment, Ms. Matthews said, “An in-house recruiting capability is essential for a post-acute practice in today’s highly competitive environment as we scale our operations to a larger national footprint. Jon’s proven expertise will ensure that we are putting together just the right clinical team, and that we continually strengthen our culture of excellence in clinical performance. Our skilled nursing facility clients and providers know they can always depend on US Post Acute Care to deliver performance at a high level of quality without interruption in care coverage.”

Jon Brannon added, “Clearly, post-acute medicine is entering a new phase of innovation with a more responsive and effective model of care. This is an exciting opportunity for providers to make a real difference in the post-acute arena. I look forward to recruiting the physicians and advanced care practitioners who will continue to make our clinical team the best in our medical specialty.”

About US Post Acute Care

US Post Acute Care, is a premier physician-led clinical practice group dedicated exclusively to the medical care of patients in the post-acute setting. National in scope, US Post Acute Care is focused on the delivery of high quality care to patients in skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes and other sites of care for patients discharged from the hospital. US Post Acute Care designed and utilizes a proprietary clinical excellence program called SmartPACTM, a comprehensive clinical program for post-acute care enabling our clinical teams to improve patient outcomes and their quality of care. Please visit our website at www.uspostacutecare.com


© Business Wire 2020
