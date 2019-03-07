US Posts Record Annual Trade Deficit

By WSJ City

The US posted its widest monthly trade gap since 2008 in December and a record annual deficit in goods as sturdy economic growth underpinned higher spending by American consumers and businesses.

KEY FACTS

-- The international trade deficit in goods and services rose 19% from November to December. -- It hit $59.8bn, adjusting for seasonal fluctuations, the Commerce Department said. -- For the year, the trade gap swelled 12% from 2017 to $621.04bn. -- Excluding services, the deficit grew 10% to $891.25bn, the largest on record. -- US goods exports to China fell 7.4% in 2018 to $120.3bn. -- Imports from China grew 6.7% to $539.5bn.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The shortfall grew last year despite President Trump's aim to reduce it, based on his belief that trade deficits are necessarily bad for the economy. Over the course of 2018, Trump imposed tariffs on a wide range of goods that the US imports from other countries, particularly China, in the hope of giving American producers a competitive edge. He publicly lambasted companies that outsourced jobs, renegotiated pacts with major US trade partners like Mexico, Canada and South Korea, and rankled longtime European allies by deeming their steel and aluminium exports a threat to national security.

Economists say the shortfall was fuelled, ironically, by another Trump administration policy: tax cuts and spending increases that juiced demand from US consumers and businesses at a time when growth in the rest of the world was slowing.

"Higher take-home incomes for households have definitely proven to be very conducive to imports. The outcome has been in almost the opposite direction of what the administration has wanted," said Pooja Sriram, Economist at Barclays.

Concern that the US economy could overheat prompted the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times in 2018, contributing to a strong dollar in the second half of the year that made foreign goods relatively cheap for Americans.

