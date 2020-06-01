US Travel Agency Seven-Day Air Ticket Volume and Other Variances Ending May 31, 2020

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by US travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending May 31, 2020. More in-depth, custom data is available from ARC for purchase. Please click here for more information.

Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Ticket Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 Sales Variance

vs. Same Week 2019 May 10 -88.6% -93.5% May 17 -87.3% -92.6% May 24 -85.2% -91.1% May 31 -83.7% -89.9% Year-to-Date (YTD) -48.50% -53.58%

Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending Corporate Online Leisure/Other May 10 -94.8% -84.0% -89.3% May 17 -94.3% -82.4% -87.8% May 24 -93.3% -79.0% -86.4% May 31 -92.9% -77.4% -84.7% Year-to-Date (YTD) -51.67% -46.33% -48.53%

*Notes

Results are based on weekly sales data ending May 31, 2020, from 11,761 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges.

Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

About ARC:

As a leader in air travel intelligence and omnichannel retailing, ARC provides platforms, tools and insights that help the global travel community connect, grow and thrive. ARC enables the diverse retailing strategies of its customers by providing innovative technology, flexible settlement solutions and access to the world’s most comprehensive air transaction dataset. In 2019, ARC managed more than $97.4 billion in transactions between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 302 million passenger trips. For more information, please visit arccorp.com.

