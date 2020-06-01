Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US Travel Agency Seven-Day Air Ticket Volume and Other Variances Ending May 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 11:38am EDT

Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) today reported the following consolidated airline ticketing volume variances, compared to the same period in 2019. These totals represent sales generated by US travel agencies* and processed through the ARC settlement system. Data figures are for the seven days ending May 31, 2020. More in-depth, custom data is available from ARC for purchase. Please click here for more information.

Tickets Issued for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending

Ticket Variance
vs. Same Week 2019

Sales Variance
vs. Same Week 2019

May 10

-88.6%

-93.5%

May 17

-87.3%

-92.6%

May 24

-85.2%

-91.1%

May 31

-83.7%

-89.9%

Year-to-Date (YTD)

-48.50%

-53.58%

Variances in Tickets Sold by Segment for All Itineraries:

7-Day Period Ending

Corporate

Online

Leisure/Other

May 10

-94.8%

-84.0%

-89.3%

May 17

-94.3%

-82.4%

-87.8%

May 24

-93.3%

-79.0%

-86.4%

May 31

-92.9%

-77.4%

-84.7%

Year-to-Date (YTD)

-51.67%

-46.33%

-48.53%

*Notes

  • Results are based on weekly sales data ending May 31, 2020, from 11,761 U.S. retail and corporate travel agency locations, and online travel agencies. Results do not include sales of tickets purchased directly from airlines and are not net of refunds or exchanges.
  • Total sales are equal to the total amount paid for a ticket, which includes taxes and fees.

About ARC:

As a leader in air travel intelligence and omnichannel retailing, ARC provides platforms, tools and insights that help the global travel community connect, grow and thrive. ARC enables the diverse retailing strategies of its customers by providing innovative technology, flexible settlement solutions and access to the world’s most comprehensive air transaction dataset. In 2019, ARC managed more than $97.4 billion in transactions between airlines and travel agencies, representing more than 302 million passenger trips. For more information, please visit arccorp.com.

If you would like to receive ARC’s Weekly Media Update directly, please email Randy Spoon at rspoon@arccorp.com with “Media Update Subscribe” in the subject line. Please also include your name and organization.

©2020 Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC). All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:06pBARRICK GOLD : Tanzania Pockets Barrick First Settlement Tranche
AQ
12:06pREITMANS CANADA : closing Thyme Maternity, Addition Elle brands during restructuring
AQ
12:06pLOOPUP : Video conferencing fatigue – and how to avoid it
PU
12:06pARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE S P A : Launch of buyback plan to service the 2020-2022, 2019-2021 and 2018-2020 performance share plans
PU
12:05pGARTNER : Identifies Nine Traits for CFOs to Drive Better Performance During the COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
12:05pGartner Says Global Smartphone Sales Declined 20% in First Quarter of 2020 Due to COVID-19 Impact
AQ
12:05pBrigadier Announces Increase to Private Placement
NE
12:05pExperts at Infiniti Research Share Unprecedented Insights on Benefits of AI-Driven Customer Intelligence in Banking
BU
12:03pMYTILINEOS S A : Long-term contract for gas supplies to Greece signed with Mytilineos
AQ
12:02pPG&E REMINDS CUSTOMERS : Keep Balloons Secure During Shelter-at-Home Birthday and Graduation Celebrations
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : AB Foods to Reopen Most Primark Stores This Month, E..
5PFIZER, INC. : PFIZER : PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 PALLAS TRIAL OF IBRANCE PLUS ENDOCRINE THERAPY IN HR+, HER2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group