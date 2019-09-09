Log in
US Treasury Amends Cuba Sanctions

09/09/2019 | 03:56am EDT

By WSJ City

The US Treasury Department on Friday said it will curb remittances to Cuba and ban some money transfers through US-regulated banks in a stiffening of a sanctions ban it says will further financially isolate the country.

KEY FACTS

--- The Treasury will cap remittances from the US to Cuban nationals at $1,000 a person per quarter.

--- It will ban remittances to close family members of blacklisted Cuban officials and Communist Party members.

--- And stop some fund transfers through US-regulated banks that originate and terminate outside the US.

--- But it will authorise remittances that support self-employed businesses operating outside the state sectors.

--- To ensure a measure of assistance to a Cuban population suffering under a floundering economy.

--- The new rules will take effect Oct. 9.

"The United States holds the Cuban regime accountable for its oppression of the Cuban people and support of other dictatorships throughout the region, such as the illegitimate [Nicolás] Maduro regime."

Steven Mnuchin, treasury secretary, the US

Why This Matters

US remittances to Cuba represent a major contribution to the country's economic health. Under the Obama-era détente between the countries, cash remittances surged to record levels.

The Trump administration began reversing an Obama-era thawing of relations early in its tenure, steadily ratcheting up sanctions against Havana in an attempt to coerce the Communist regime to allow democracy and end human rights abuses against political dissidents.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

