US Wholesale Inventories Decline 0.2% in Dec.

By Eric Morath



WASHINGTON--U.S. wholesalers decreased inventories in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

Here are takeways from the report:

-Wholesale inventories fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in December from November. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.1% decrease over the month.

-Inventories increased in November by 0.1%, a revision from a earlier estimate of a 0.1% decrease.

-Sales in December fell 0.7% from a month earlier.

-The inventory-to-sales ratio, or how fast supplies would be exhausted at the month's sales pace, was 1.36 in December, unchanged from the prior month.

The Commerce Department data are available online at: http://www2.census.gov/wholesale/pdf/mwts/currentwhl.pdf.