Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

US announcement on breaking ties with the World Health Organisation: Statement by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

As the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the main task for everyone is to save lives and contain and mitigate this pandemic. The European Union continues to support the WHO in this regard and have already provided additional funding.

In an EU-led resolution adopted by consensus on 19 May at the World Health Assembly, all WHO Member States agreed to initiate, at the earliest appropriate moment, an impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation to review lessons learnt from the international health response to the coronavirus, notably with the objective of strengthening future global health security preparedness.

Evaluating our global response is necessary as there are lessons to be learnt from this pandemic, its outbreak and response to it. The evaluation of our collective performance at international level is only a necessary process, aiming at strengthening health security.

Global cooperation and solidarity through multilateral efforts are the only effective and viable avenues to win this battle the world is facing. The WHO needs to continue being able to lead the international response to pandemics, current and future. For this, the participation and support of all is required and very much needed. In the face of this global threat, now is the time for enhanced cooperation and common solutions. Actions that weaken international results must be avoided. In this context, we urge the US to reconsider its announced decision.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 12:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/30Premier Li stresses accomplishment of tasks set in work report
PU
09:20aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Working trip to Jayhun district
PU
09:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's tax, fee cuts total over 906b yuan in Jan-April
PU
08:55aHong Kong officials say Trump 'completely wrong' to end city's special status
RE
08:10aUS ANNOUNCEMENT ON BREAKING TIES WITH THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION : Statement by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell
PU
08:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on economic resumption on May 30
PU
07:19aLufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout
RE
06:53aBritain to launch big stimulus package before summer - FT
RE
06:45aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani accepts credentials of new Russian Ambassador
PU
06:44aeSwatini's economy forecast to shrink 6.7% due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group