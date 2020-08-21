US closes lanes, adds checks at Mexico border to contain coronavirus

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday
closed lanes at select ports of entry at the border with Mexico
and will conduct more secondary checks in a bid to limit
non-essential travel and the spread of coronavirus, a U.S.
Customs and Border Protection official said.
Non-essential travel has been restricted at the border for
several months, but has mostly been applied to Mexican citizens.
The new measures appeared to be aimed at U.S. citizens and legal
residents living in Mexico.
"The vast majority of cross-border travel by U.S. citizens
and lawful permanent residents is for purposes that are not
deemed essential," El Paso CBP spokesman Roger Maier said.
