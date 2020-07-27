Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

US critical minerals contract a great result for Australian company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Home > Pitt > Media Releases > US critical minerals contract a great result for Australian company

27 July 2020

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt has congratulated Australian critical minerals company Lynas Corporation after today's confirmation it's signed an historic contract with the US Department of Defense.

Minister Pitt said under the Phase 1 contract, Lynas will help design a new heavy rare earth elements (HREE) separation plant set to be built in Texas.

'This is a great result for Lynas and our critical minerals sector,' Minister Pitt said.

'Lynas has a proven track record in the processing of rare earth elements and provides the only model to-date for establishing commercially viable rare earth separation capacity outside of China.

'Our current environment has shone a spotlight on concentrated global supply chains, particularly for critical minerals.

'This milestone brings us a step closer to a secure supply chain of rare earth materials, integral to defence and industrial bases for both our countries.'

Minister Pitt said Australia's partnership with the US on critical minerals could not be stronger.

'Australia is the leading producer of some of the world's most sought-after critical minerals, including rare earths, lithium, zirconium and titanium,' Minister Pitt said.

'Critical minerals are found in our phones, laptops and advanced technological products, including powerful magnets and batteries.

'Ensuring the robust and stable supply of the minerals that underpin these advanced technologies is critical.

'Momentum is building, as we work with our strategic partners on options to support new investment in the sector and engagement on international standards setting processes.

'Our resources sector is innovative and responsible, and Australia has the ability to support new technologies and manufacturing capabilities.

'We are poised to partner with key economies to unlock our potential, and position Australia as s secure and reliable supplier of critical minerals to the world.'

More information about the work of the Critical Minerals Facilitation office is available at www.industry.gov.au/criticalminerals.

Media contact:

Minister Pitt's office - 02 6277 7180

Disclaimer

Australian Government published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:15:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aChina shares regain ground as data signals firm economic rebound
RE
03:30aLondon stocks slip as Spain quarantine hits airlines
RE
03:25aWRAPUP 1-Asia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns
RE
03:21aPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : Imran khan calls of bangladesh sheikh hasina
PU
03:18aHong Kong extends virus restrictions to gatherings of more than two people
RE
03:18aHong kong chief secretary says the coronavirus situation is "very worrying"
RE
03:17aS.Africa's Steinhoff proposes $1 bln settlement to solve legal disputes
RE
03:16aUS critical minerals contract a great result for Australian company
PU
03:16aPRESS RELEASE : The Food and Drink Federation responds to the announcement of the new UK Government's obesity strategy
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold hits record high, stocks mixed as U.S.-China ties worsen
2ATOS SE : ATOS : First half 2020 results
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany must toughen audit rules after Wirecard scandal - Weidmann
4SAP SE : SAP : to spin off Qualtrics, partly unwinding $8 billion buy
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL N : SNH - Steinhoff Global Settlement Proposal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group