USA Truck : Announces Partnership with Blockchain in Transport Alliance

VAN BUREN, Ark., September 18, 2018 - USA Truck Inc. (Nasdaq: USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas, today announced that it has become a member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA).

Launched by industry leader Craig Fuller, BiTA is a group of industry leaders who share a vision of influencing blockchain technology to develop standards and education for the freight industry. Blockchain is a technology that allows identifying and tracking transactions digitally along with sharing that data across a distributed network of computers. For the transportation industry, Blockchain enables monitoring of goods and freight across the supply chain more efficiently.

'There is a great opportunity for the logistics industry to exploit the convergence of emerging innovative technologies to improve communication, foster collaborative efforts, and reduce cost across supply chain partnerships,' stated Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Kim Littlejohn. 'Blockchain has the potential to be a catalyst for such alliances. We are excited to join the BiTA organization for the opportunity to influence and foster adoption of this technology.'

Transportation service providers join because their participation in standards design is critical to the success of the technology. Blockchain allows companies to create new revenue streams for customers by enabling a system of complete transactions, track shipments, and manage fleets. BiTA has brought together companies in the transportation, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries generating over $1 trillion in revenue, becoming the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world.

'We believe blockchain is one of the emerging technologies that can be used to create a common framework to disrupt current logistics industry practices. We are especially excited to utilize the convergence of these technologies to meet our evolving customer service capabilities. As a member of BiTA, we will use our industry knowledge and experience to help determine the application of blockchain as part of the logistics platform and look forward to working with the alliance to benefit the entire trucking industry' expressed President and CEO, James Reed.

USA Truck joining BiTA introduces exciting possibilities involving blockchain technology for freight forwarding and logistics operations.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or usatlogistics.com.

