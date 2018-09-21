Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USA Truck : announces regional truck driver pay increase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

As a part of USA Truck's renewed commitment to its drivers and their continued success, the carrier raised pay for its regional class A drivers starting September 9, 2018.

'We are very proud of our truck driving team and all they do to make USA Truck what it is today,' said James Reed, USA Truck President and CEO. 'This pay increase reflects our personal commitment to making USA Truck a place where every team member can grow and thrive in both the quality of their company experience and personal income.'

Reed says the company stands behind its belief that all employees' compensation should be tied to results and not just experience alone. 'This is why we are so excited to introduce our new regional truck driver pay and weekly productivity pay,' said Reed. 'The pay increase includes updated and higher regional base pay, an expanded 20-year pay scale, and weekly productivity pay. This is truly unique because at USA Truck, productivity pay is now earned weekly as part of a truck driver's base pay - not monthly or quarterly. We want to instill the pay philosophy of Drive More, Earn More for our drivers.'

Making sure professional truck drivers are safe is a top priority at USA Truck. As a result, productivity pay will continue to be tied to safely operating equipment. Each week, USA Truck drivers who operate safely can add up to an additional 6 cents per mile (CPM) to their weekly pay.

'Depending on your location, you can earn up to 52.5 CPM. It is as simple as this: When you drive more, you earn more with us,' Werner Hugo, Senior Vice President of Trucking, said. 'At USA Truck, there are only two jobs: Drivers and Driver Support. Our new pay program is just one example of what is new and different about USA Truck for drivers. There are a variety of other outstanding programs and perks at USA Truck. This is an excellent time for drivers who are looking for a better opportunity to join with us.'

USA Truck, a Certified Top Pay Carrier, has openings now for regional runs in the Northeast, Midwest, South and Southeast regions. These runs include the productivity pay package outlined above, in conjunction with drop-and-hook freight, as well as generous bonuses for fuel, loyalty and referrals. The company strives to provide several career paths for drivers to choose from including dedicated routes, trainer certification, or resources for becoming an owner operator. USA Truck has established relationships with a number of equipment vendors to assist lease purchase and independent contractors in building or expanding their businesses. As an added advantage for driver satisfaction on the road, pets and riders are welcome at USA Truck.

For more information on USA Truck's productivity pay or career-path opportunities, visit driveusatruck.com.

Disclaimer

USA Truck Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 21:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aSANDRIDGE ENERGY : will need new CEO
AQ
12:02aRITE AID : Feds charge former Rite Aid exec in $5.7M kickback scheme
AQ
12:02aRITE AID : Cops trying to ID suspects in shoplifting scam against Harrisburg Rite Aid store
AQ
12:02aLabaton Sucharow LLP Announces Expanded Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Nielsen Holdings plc and Certain Executives
GL
12:01aCARDERO RESOURCE : Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement
AQ
12:01aTorq Resources Grants Stock Options
GL
12:01aItronics Reports 2018 First Half Total Revenues and Provides Updates on Current Operations and Growth Projects
GL
12:01aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CV Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline– CVSI
GL
09/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LCI
GL
09/22COSERFI S.R.L. : Early Warning Report
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : COSERFI S.R.L.: Early Warning Report
2SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Compa..
3CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
4REPSOL : Caixa, Repsol Shares Fall After Caixa's Stake Sale News
5MAZOR ROBOTICS LTD : MAZOR ROBOTICS : Medtronic to acquire Mazor in $1.64 billion deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.