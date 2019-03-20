USAA Joins Roost®'s Home Telematics Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost , a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced that Insurance industry leader USAA, has joined Roost’s Home Telematics Program (HTP). In partnership with Willis Towers Watson, the HTP’s mission is to apply advanced analytics to reveal meaningful insights regarding the effect of home telematics on loss mitigation and member engagement.



“The HTP offers an industry group of 5-10 carriers an accelerated way to gain improved insight into home telematics and the related data,” said Roel Peeters, chief executive officer, Roost. “We are excited to have USAA, a pillar of the US insurance industry, join the HTP as an early participant. By combining the data of all HTP participants, we will achieve statistically significant insights regarding the impact of smart sensor devices in homes. In addition, carriers will learn best practices for policyholder outreach and deployment of smart home devices, which are low cost, easy to install, work with existing Wi-Fi, and show great consumer value by alerting homeowners of water or fire dangers through our smartphone app.”

“Roost has been operating in the IoT and home telematics space for some time,” said Jon-Michael Kowall, assistant vice president of product development and innovation with USAA. “Roost understands we are always looking for new ways to reach our members and deliver trusted insurance products that make for a lifelong relationship. The HTP offers a fantastic opportunity to deepen our insights and expand understanding of our members’ needs.”

A subsidiary of USAA was one of our original investors and has been a strong supporter to Roost’s success in the insurance segment. As a participant carrier in the HTP, USAA will offer select members a kit made up of the Roost Smart Sensors for installation in their home. These innovative devices deliver notifications to members’ smartphones whenever these sensor alerts are triggered. Additionally, USAA members can use the Roost mobile app to manage the smart sensors.

Roost’s Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

About Roost

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide Home Telematics solutions. Roost goes to market through insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils costing $20B per year in the U.S.), as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content-rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com .

About USAA

The USAA family of companies provides insurance, banking, investments, retirement products and advice to more than 12.8 million current and former members of the U.S. military and their families. Known for its legendary commitment to its members, USAA is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee well-being and financial strength. USAA membership is open to all who are serving our nation in the U.S. military or have received a discharge type of Honorable – and their eligible family members. Founded in 1922, USAA is headquartered in San Antonio. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter ( @USAA ), or visit usaa.com .

