USAA Leads BillGO's Strategic Funding Round – Expanding the Reach of Real-time Bill Pay

An affiliate of San Antonio-based USAA, the financial services company serving the military and their families, is the lead investor in the latest round of funding for BillGO. Providing real-time bill pay to consumers, check conversion to small and medium sized billers and the largest, most advanced eBills network, BillGO is changing the future of bill pay.

“USAA has a long history of using emerging technologies to develop innovative ways to serve members,” said Nathan McKinley, Vice President and head of Corporate Development for USAA. “That includes investing in innovative companies like BillGO that are exploring ways to better serve financial services consumers.”

BillGO’s bill pay solution reminds consumers when their bills are due and allows them to view, manage and pay all their bills from a consolidated location – in real time. BillGO’s technology is currently leveraged by over 30 million consumers and 8,000 banks and credit unions, removing the thinking and unnecessary delays from bill pay.

“Innovative solutions such as those developed by BillGO provide the industry with options and alternatives that leverage the capabilities of the ACH Network,” said Jane Larimer, chief operating officer at Nacha.

“USAA has a proven track record of working with leading financial technology companies to provide services and capabilities that make managing finances easier,” said Dan Holt, Co-Founder and CEO of BillGO.

In addition to USAA, Commerce Ventures and Checkfree founder Pete Kight have also invested in this latest round to provide BillGO resources to continue its growth, develop new products for the future of bill pay and help businesses and consumers make bill payments quickly and securely.

Kight said, “the BillGO team has created great bill pay technology that will lead the industry into the real-time future.”

About BillGO

BillGO constantly creates and innovates past what exists. That drive powers the BillGO team to relentlessly advance payment systems to accelerate speed, efficiency and security. BillGO’s technology, currently used by 8,000 banks and more than 30 million consumers, provides a simple integration into any existing system that gives payment providers access to a proven, faster and more secure bill payments engine. Learn more: https://www.billgo.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005077/en/