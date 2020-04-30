Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USAA : to Return an Additional $280 Million to Members, Totaling $800 Million in Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA, the country's fifth largest property-casualty insurer, is returning an additional $280 million dividend to auto insurance policyholders based on fewer drivers on the road during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. This follows last month's announcement that USAA would provide a dividend of $520 million to its members as a 20% credit on two months' worth of premiums. This new, additional credit will reflect 20% of a third month's worth of premiums, and will be provided to all auto insurance policyholders with policies in effect as of April 30, 2020. In total, USAA has committed to returning $800 million in dividends to all auto insurance policyholders.  

"During this time of uncertainty, we are proud to provide a second dividend to our auto policyholders," said Wayne Peacock, USAA President and CEO. "It's the heart of our mission to serve members every day and when they need us most, a commitment that we've made to the military community for nearly 100 years." 

As a member-owned association, USAA historically returns a portion of profits to members. In 2019, USAA and various subsidiary companies returned nearly $2.4 billion in dividends, distributions and bank rebates and rewards. This brings the total amount returned to members since January 2019 to over $3.2 billion

How the return works 

Dividends have been executed for the prior announcement of $520 million, and members have already received these credits to their accounts. Similarly, members will automatically receive the additional dividend as a credit applied to their auto and property insurance account in late May. Members do not need to call, and no further action is required to receive the dividend. 

Ways USAA is providing financial relief for members 

The return of auto dividends, which impact more than 7 million members with auto insurance, is just one of the many steps USAA is taking to provide financial assistance during this time. The company has also provided financial relief to more than 620,000 members related to COVID-19, through an array of programs including:  

  • USAA Property and Casualty Insurance is offering special payment arrangements to assist members experiencing financial difficulties. 
  • USAA Property and Casualty Insurance is not cancelling or charging fees for auto and property insurance due to late payments through at least June 17, 2020.
  • USAA Property and Casualty Insurance is providing auto insurance coverage for members using their personal car to deliver food, medicine and other goods for their employers because of business operations changes due to COVID-19.*
  • USAA Bank is offering special payment assistance programs for eligible members, including a 90-day credit card payment deferral, a 90-day payment extension on consumer loans and special mortgage and home equity line of credit payment assistance.
  • USAA Bank is ensuring members with USAA bank accounts, including accounts with negative balances and closed accounts, receive access to their full stimulus payments.
  • USAA Life Insurance Company is offering special payment arrangements on life and health insurance policies, including a 60-day extension to the 30-day grace period.
  • USAA Life Insurance Company is waiving and reimbursing deductibles and co-payments for coronavirus-related testing received on or after Feb. 4, 2020, for members who have USAA Medicare Supplement plan.
  • USAA Investment Management Company has reduced managed portfolio fees 50% (effective April 1 through May 20‚ 2020).

Additionally, USAA has taken steps to help its employees stay safe and able to serve members by enabling nearly all 35,000 employees to work from home and committed $5 million to help military-focused and other nonprofits respond to this pandemic. 

More information is available at www.usaa.com/coronavirus. 

*Coverage does not apply to delivery through a Transportation Network Company app-based delivery. 

Dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors of the company issuing the dividend, in its sole discretion. There is no guarantee or promise of future auto insurance dividends. 

CONTACT: external_communications@usaa.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usaa-to-return-an-additional-280-million-to-members-totaling-800-million-in-dividends-301050729.html

SOURCE USAA


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:44pSECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
08:44pManá, Los Tigres del Norte, Sofía Vergara, Juanes, and Dolores Huerta Join Historic Altísimo Live! Line-up for Cinco de Mayo Livestream Festival Supporting the Farmworkers' Pandemic Relief Fund
GL
08:39pHAGENS BERMAN : Boston University and Brown University Latest Hit by Student Class-Action Lawsuits Demanding Refunded Costs Lost Due to COVID-19
BU
08:34pDA-PCA, other agencies to study virgin coconut oil to help fight Covid-19
PU
08:31pFORTESCUE METALS : Morgans rates FMG as Reduce
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates ORG as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates CGF as Equal-weight
AQ
08:28pENEL CHILE : Announces the Filing of the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
08:24pBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 30/4/20 - $0.6207
PU
08:24pEUROGAS INTERNATIONAL : April 30,2020 – Eurogas International Inc. Announces 2020 First Quarter Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group