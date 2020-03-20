Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USAFacts : Coronavirus Data Hub and Map Tracking the Daily Spread of the Virus in Every U.S. County Is Now Live

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 07:04pm EDT

Provides Easy Access to Trusted Data for Journalists, Civic Leaders and Members of the Public

USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government data, today announced its USAFacts Coronavirus Hub and Map. This frequently updated resource tracks the daily spread of COVID-19 in every county across the United States, with a growing trove of information detailing the local effects of the virus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005605/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Since producing the data, the USAFacts team has been responding to requests for the data and related information from key government agencies, national nonprofits, media, global businesses, and the broader public. County-level data is obtained directly from state and county health departments.

Please visit the USAFacts Coronavirus Hub for:

  • A county-by-county map detailing the spread of the disease completely unique to USAFacts, updated daily.
  • Free access to the underlying data that can be downloaded.
  • Related data, including: the percentage of Americans with risk factors such as diabetes, asthma, and hypertension, the number of children receiving lunch through their school, the number of food-insecure households, and more.
  • Articles on the key numbers to watch, economic impact of coronavirus, and the potential impact of potential stimulus policies such as a payroll tax cut.

USAFacts will continue to add features and content as data becomes available. Journalists, civic leaders and the public are welcome to cite and source the facts and may reach out to info@usafacts.org with additional data and/or feature requests.

About USAFacts

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. USAFacts provides an online resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts. It produces topical content throughout the year and has produced annual reports and 10-Ks on the nation. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @USAFacts, and sign up for the data-driven newsletter at www.usafacts.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pBurlington Stores, Inc. Provides COVID-19-Related Business Update
GL
07:20pFACEBOOK : Accused in Amended Lawsuit of Knowing Ad Audiences Were Inflated
DJ
07:17pL&T FINANCE : Disclosure of events under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries
PU
07:12pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks continue
RE
07:12pB3 BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO : 009-2020-VPC-External Communication
PU
07:12pACADEMICA VIRTUAL EDUCATION : Uses Innovative, Live Online Learning During COVID-19 School Closures
BU
07:10pCORONAVIRUS UPDATE : Knoll Pennsylvania Manufacturing Site to Temporarily Suspend Production
AQ
07:08pU.S. auto industry backs tax relief, delaying USMCA start after coronavirus
RE
07:08pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Responds to COVID-19
AQ
07:07pBOEING : Announces Actions to Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..
2Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024| Rising Developments in the Water and Wastewater Industry to Boost G..
3B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD CORP. : Files Form 40-F and Fekola Technical Report
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : COVID-19 restrictions affect additional Delta flying
5MOLSON COORS BREWING CO. : MOLSON COORS BREWING : pledges $1 million to support bartenders affected by COVID-1..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group