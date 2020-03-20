USAFacts : Coronavirus Data Hub and Map Tracking the Daily Spread of the Virus in Every U.S. County Is Now Live

Provides Easy Access to Trusted Data for Journalists, Civic Leaders and Members of the Public

USAFacts, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government data, today announced its USAFacts Coronavirus Hub and Map. This frequently updated resource tracks the daily spread of COVID-19 in every county across the United States, with a growing trove of information detailing the local effects of the virus.

Since producing the data, the USAFacts team has been responding to requests for the data and related information from key government agencies, national nonprofits, media, global businesses, and the broader public. County-level data is obtained directly from state and county health departments.

Please visit the USAFacts Coronavirus Hub for:

A county-by-county map detailing the spread of the disease completely unique to USAFacts, updated daily.

Free access to the underlying data that can be downloaded.

Related data, including: the percentage of Americans with risk factors such as diabetes, asthma, and hypertension, the number of children receiving lunch through their school, the number of food-insecure households, and more.

Articles on the key numbers to watch, economic impact of coronavirus, and the potential impact of potential stimulus policies such as a payroll tax cut.

USAFacts will continue to add features and content as data becomes available. Journalists, civic leaders and the public are welcome to cite and source the facts and may reach out to info@usafacts.org with additional data and/or feature requests.

About USAFacts

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. USAFacts provides an online resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts. It produces topical content throughout the year and has produced annual reports and 10-Ks on the nation. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @USAFacts, and sign up for the data-driven newsletter at www.usafacts.org.

