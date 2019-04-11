Log in
USAID U S Agency for International Development : Administrator Mark Green and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump Travel to Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire

04/11/2019 | 05:58pm EDT


U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green will travel to Ethiopia and Côte d'Ivoire April 14-17. Administrator Green will accompany Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump to promote the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, a White House-led, whole-of-Government approach to advance global women's economic empowerment with a goal of reaching 50 million women in developing countries by 2025. USAID oversees the W-GDP Fund, which was established to support and scale up innovative programs that advance women's economic empowerment in support of the W-GDP.

During the trip, Ivanka Trump and Administrator Green will announce new W-GDP deliverables, meet with women entrepreneurs in the coffee and cocoa industries, as well as other private-sector and bilateral partners to promote the initiative's three core pillars aimed at driving global women's economic empowerment throughout Africa.

More information on W-GDP can be found here.

Disclaimer

USAID - U.S. Agency for International Development published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 21:57:04 UTC
