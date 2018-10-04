Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USAID U S Agency for International Development : Counselor Chris Milligan Travels to College Station, Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 08:53pm CEST


U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Counselor Chris Milligan will travel to College Station, Texas, October 4-5, where he will take part in meetings and events with students, university leadership, and agricultural industry representatives.

On October 5, he will deliver remarks at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture Development Council's Fall meeting to announce and celebrate the next phase of a USAID partnership with the university to help end global hunger. The event is open to press.

The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Small-Scale Irrigation Innovation Lab is a partnership between Texas A&M University and USAID that identifies solutions and opportunities to increase irrigation in sub-Saharan Africa.

Acting Office Director for Agriculture, Research and Policy in USAID's Bureau for Food Security, Dr. Vern Long, will also travel to College Station for the event.

Disclaimer

USAID - U.S. Agency for International Development published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 18:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11pAMAZON IS WORKING WITH BRAZIL'S CARGOX FOR LOGISTICS PILOT PROJECT : Bbg
RE
09:06pU.S. Puts Sanctions on Turkish Defense Firm for Alleged North Korea Trade
DJ
09:03pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Settles a Case with the Cattleman’s Brenham Livestock Auction LP Resulting in a $3,000 Penalty
PU
08:53pUSAID U S AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Counselor Chris Milligan Travels to College Station, Texas
PU
08:50pItaly dismisses concern the EU will reject its budget plan
RE
08:48pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Statcom-VI ends with member States being urged to prioritize statistical development in Africa
PU
08:43pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR MIDDLE DIS : Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Biodiesel Tax Conspiracy
PU
08:35pJudge tells Tesla, SEC to justify settlement of fraud lawsuit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's diabetes drug data impresses, hurts rival Novo's shares
5ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.