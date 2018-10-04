USAID U S Agency for International Development : Counselor Chris Milligan Travels to College Station, Texas

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Counselor Chris Milligan will travel to College Station, Texas, October 4-5, where he will take part in meetings and events with students, university leadership, and agricultural industry representatives.
On October 5, he will deliver remarks at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture Development Council's Fall meeting to announce and celebrate the next phase of a USAID partnership with the university to help end global hunger. The event is open to press.
The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Small-Scale Irrigation Innovation Lab is a partnership between Texas A&M University and USAID that identifies solutions and opportunities to increase irrigation in sub-Saharan Africa.
Acting Office Director for Agriculture, Research and Policy in USAID's Bureau for Food Security, Dr. Vern Long, will also travel to College Station for the event.
