Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USC Libraries : Name Finalists for 31st-Annual Scripter Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 10:03am EST

The USC Libraries have named the finalists for the 31st-annual USC Libraries Scripter Award, which honors the year’s best film and television adaptations, as well as the works on which they are based.

The finalist writers for film adaptation are, in alphabetical order by film title:

  • Screenwriters Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole for “Black Panther,” based on the character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby
  • Screenwriters Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty and author Lee Israel for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
  • Screenwriters Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, and David Schneider for “The Death of Stalin,” based on the graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin
  • Screenwriter Barry Jenkins and author James Baldwin for “If Beale Street Could Talk”
  • Screenwriters Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini for “Leave No Trace” based on the novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock

Due to a tie in the nominating round, the writers of six television shows and their printed source material will vie for the Scripter Award this year. The finalist writers for television are, in alphabetical order by series title:

  • Tom Rob Smith, for the episode “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” from “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” and author Maureen Orth for the nonfiction book “Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History”
  • Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, for the episode “Holly” from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and author Margaret Atwood
  • Dan Futterman and Ali Selim, for the episode “9/11” from “The Looming Tower,” and author Lawrence Wright
  • David Nicholls for the episode “Bad News,” from “Patrick Melrose,” based on the series of novels by Edward St. Aubyn
  • Marti Noxon for the episode “Vanish,” from “Sharp Objects,” and author Gillian Flynn
  • Russell T Davies, for “A Very English Scandal,” and author John Preston

Chaired by USC professor and past president of the Writers Guild of America, West, Howard Rodman, the 2019 Scripter selection committee selected the finalists from a field of 90 film and 55 television adaptations.

Serving on the selection committee, among many others, are film critics Leonard Maltin, Anne Thompson and Kenneth Turan; authors Lisa Belkin, Nalo Hopkinson and Michael Ondaatje; screenwriters Mark Fergus, Larry Karaszewski and Erin Cressida Wilson; producers Brad Simspon and Jennifer Todd; and USC deans Elizabeth Daley of the School of Cinematic Arts and Catherine Quinlan of the USC Libraries.

The studios distributing the finalist films and current publishers of the printed works are:

  • “Black Panther”—Disney and Marvel Comics
  • “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”—Fox Searchlight and Simon & Schuster
  • “The Death of Stalin”—IFC Films and Titan Comics
  • “If Beale Street Could Talk”—Annapurna Pictures and Vintage International
  • “Leave No Trace”—Bleecker Street and Mariner Books

The networks and streaming platforms broadcasting the finalist television series and current publishers of the original printed works are:

  • “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”—FX and Bantam Books
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale”—Hulu and Anchor
  • “The Looming Tower”—Hulu and Penguin Random House
  • “Patrick Melrose”—Showtime and Picador
  • “Sharp Objects”—HBO and Broadway Books
  • “A Very English Scandal”—Amazon Studios and Other Press

The USC Libraries will announce the winning authors and screenwriters at a black-tie ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in the historic Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library on the University Park campus of the University of Southern California. Since 1988, Scripter has honored the authors of printed works alongside the screenwriters who adapt their stories. In 2016, the USC Libraries inaugurated a new Scripter award, for television adaptation. Television and film finalists compete in separate categories.

For more information about Scripter—including ticket availability, additional sponsorship opportunities, and an up-to-date list of sponsors—please email scripter@usc.edu or visit scripter.usc.edu.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aPG&E : No clear path for California as massive PG&E utility nears bankruptcy
AQ
10:25aNETCOMPANY I A/S : - Major shareholder announcement
AQ
10:25aMANPOWERGROUP : Here's how employers can combat workplace burnout
AQ
10:25aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR
BU
10:24aBH MACRO : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:24aCISCO : 3 Keys to Enabling DoD's Comply-to-Connect
PU
10:24aORACLE : Hey Alexa, 95% of Consumers Don't Want to Talk to a Robot When Shopping
PU
10:24aCRI Group's Anti-Bribery Certification Program Accredited by IAS
PR
10:24aKonica Minolta Healthcare Supports CME-Accredited, Ultrasound-Guided Interventional Workshops with Albert Einstein College of Medicine
GL
10:23aSMARTDOLLAR : ® Expands Its Financial Wellness Reach through Integration with ADP
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
5SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.