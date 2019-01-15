USC Libraries : Name Finalists for 31st-Annual Scripter Awards

The USC Libraries have named the finalists for the 31st-annual
USC Libraries Scripter Award, which honors the year’s best film and
television adaptations, as well as the works on which they are based.
The finalist writers for film adaptation are, in alphabetical order by
film title:
Screenwriters Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole for “Black Panther,”
based on the character created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby
Screenwriters Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty and author Lee Israel
for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Screenwriters Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, and David Schneider for
“The Death of Stalin,” based on the graphic novel by Fabien Nury and
Thierry Robin
Screenwriter Barry Jenkins and author James Baldwin for “If Beale
Street Could Talk”
Screenwriters Debra Granik and Anne Rosellini for “Leave No Trace”
based on the novel “My Abandonment” by Peter Rock
Due to a tie in the nominating round, the writers of six television
shows and their printed source material will vie for the Scripter Award
this year. The finalist writers for television are, in alphabetical
order by series title:
Tom Rob Smith, for the episode “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” from “The
Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” and author
Maureen Orth for the nonfiction book “Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan,
Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U.S. History”
Bruce Miller and Kira Snyder, for the episode “Holly” from “The
Handmaid’s Tale,” and author Margaret Atwood
Dan Futterman and Ali Selim, for the episode “9/11” from “The Looming
Tower,” and author Lawrence Wright
David Nicholls for the episode “Bad News,” from “Patrick Melrose,”
based on the series of novels by Edward St. Aubyn
Marti Noxon for the episode “Vanish,” from “Sharp Objects,” and author
Gillian Flynn
Russell T Davies, for “A Very English Scandal,” and author John Preston
Chaired by USC professor and past president of the Writers Guild of
America, West, Howard Rodman, the 2019 Scripter selection committee
selected the finalists from a field of 90 film and 55 television
adaptations.
Serving on the selection committee, among many others, are film critics
Leonard Maltin, Anne Thompson and Kenneth Turan; authors Lisa Belkin,
Nalo Hopkinson and Michael Ondaatje; screenwriters Mark Fergus, Larry
Karaszewski and Erin Cressida Wilson; producers Brad Simspon and
Jennifer Todd; and USC deans Elizabeth Daley of the School of Cinematic
Arts and Catherine Quinlan of the USC Libraries.
The studios distributing the finalist films and current publishers of
the printed works are:
“Black Panther”—Disney and Marvel Comics
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”—Fox Searchlight and Simon & Schuster
“The Death of Stalin”—IFC Films and Titan Comics
-
“If Beale Street Could Talk”—Annapurna Pictures and Vintage
International
“Leave No Trace”—Bleecker Street and Mariner Books
The networks and streaming platforms broadcasting the finalist
television series and current publishers of the original printed works
are:
“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”—FX and
Bantam Books
“The Handmaid’s Tale”—Hulu and Anchor
“The Looming Tower”—Hulu and Penguin Random House
“Patrick Melrose”—Showtime and Picador
“Sharp Objects”—HBO and Broadway Books
“A Very English Scandal”—Amazon Studios and Other Press
The USC Libraries will announce the winning authors and screenwriters at
a black-tie ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 in the historic Edward L.
Doheny Jr. Memorial Library on the University Park campus of the
University of Southern California. Since 1988, Scripter has honored the
authors of printed works alongside the screenwriters who adapt their
stories. In 2016, the USC Libraries inaugurated a new Scripter award,
for television adaptation. Television and film finalists compete
in separate categories.
For more information about Scripter—including ticket availability,
additional sponsorship opportunities, and an up-to-date list of
sponsors—please email scripter@usc.edu
or visit scripter.usc.edu.
