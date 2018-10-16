USC: More Than Stablecoin, Targeting Payment Market

Stablecoin market has been dominated by USDT, but associated with
long-term doubts in USDT’s reserve fund and transparency. Facing the
demand of regulated stablecoin, USC（U.S. dollar coin）has joined
the competition, aiming not only to tokenize fiat and transfer value on
blockchain, but also to explore the grand future in blockchain payment.
In this context, USC has proposed an ambitious plan in Turkish market.
USC is issued by Singapore-based company USC SG, whose investor is
Goopal Group, a multinational blockchain investor and incubator founded
by China Binary New Fintech Group (08255.HK). USC core team owns rich
experiences in finance, payment, as well as fintech.
Compared with USDT, USC is more transparent, with easier access to be
audited. Till now, the total number of USC in circulation is around 3
million, with strict ratio of 1:1 pegged to U.S. Dollars which is
reserved in UOB Singapore. The reserve fund is regularly audited by
professional third-party with audit report to be announced. Currently,
USC is audited by BitAudit and IBATA.
Unlike other stablecoin based on single blockchain, USC has been
deployed on Ethereum, Achain, and EOS, which could expand liquidity and
usability to give user 24/7 exchange gateway. The core product, named
USCpay, has been developed as a decentralized blockchain payment tool
which is safe and user-friendly. (link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goopal.usc)
Turkish market is featured by huge population, wide smart phone
coverage, booming electronic payment market, therefore it plays a
significant role in USC’s global strategy. As of today, USC has been
listed on Sistemkoin, the biggest Turkish cryptocurrency exchange, and
built up cooperation with major Turkish banks, like AK Bank, IS Bank.
USC is embarking on the new fintech company registration in Turkey and
will apply for payment license and electronic fiat license to legalize
USC. In this regard, USC has determined to undertake a long-term and
stable operation in Turkey.
Oriented as a stablecoin to bring up payment revolution, USC eyes on the
globe from the first day. Currently USC has been listed on 9 exchanges
in four continents, and preparing to establish branch in Turkey, East
Europe, Switzerland, etc. where it shall apply for the payment license
and electronic fiat license, in order to pave the way for the new
generation payment tool.
USC EN website: https://www.usc.us/index-english.html
USC whitepaper: https://www.usc.us/download/USCWhitepaper_EN.pdf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005790/en/