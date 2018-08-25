USCG United States Coast Guard : Coast Guard, local partners respond to pollution incident in the Merrimack River

|
U.S. Coast Guard 1st District Northeast
Coast Guard, local partners respond to pollution incident in the Merrimack River
BOSTON - The Coast Guard and local partners responded a fuel oil spill in the Merrimack River Friday after a fishing boat caught fire and sank.
The fishing vessel Hit List was later salvaged and removed from the river. The Hit List is no longer a hazard to navigation.
The Hit List was reported to have approximately 500 gallons of fuel oil on board, with a maximum fuel tank capacity of about 700 gallons.
Members from Coast Guard Sector Boston's pollution response team arrived on scene Friday evening and worked through the night. An oil sheen was observed on the Merrimack River, and he Coast Guard is overseeing efforts to contain and clean up the spill.
No injuries were reported to the Coast Guard, and the cause of the fire and sinking is under investigation.
