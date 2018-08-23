USCG United States Coast Guard : Coast Guard responds to barge aground near Brighton Beach, N.Y.

News Release U.S. Coast Guard 1st District PA Detachment New York

Coast Guard responds to barge aground near Brighton Beach, N.Y.

NEW YORK - The Coast Guard responded to the grounding of a barge in Coney Island Channel near Brighton Beach, New York, Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., a tug, the Eastern Dawn, was pushing the barge Port Chester when it ran soft aground near Coney Island Channel Buoy 3.

The tug and barge crew confirmed there were 14,000 barrels of fuel oil on board the barge and reported no pollution.

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Station New York responded to ensure the safety of the barge and surrounding vessel traffic.

Pollution response teams and investigation officials from Coast Guard Sector New York were also on scene to assess the incident and confirmed no fuel entered the water.

The barge Port Chester was able to refloat during high tide at approximately 2:30 p.m., and arrived at its destination in Jamaica, Queens, New York. The were no reports of injuries.

Both vessels must be inspected and cleared before operating again.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

-USCG-