USCIB United States Council for International Bu : Donnelly Offers US Perspectives to Nordic Business Delegation

Donnelly Offers US Perspectives to Nordic Business Delegation

03/26/2019 | 01:15am EDT

USCIB joined with the local Washington offices of key international partner business groups, including the Representative of German Industry and Trade RGIT/BDI, CII from India, TUSIAD from Turkey, Keidanren from Japan and CBI from the UK, in a very useful free-wheeling briefing session for a visiting delegation from leading Nordic business associations.

The visiting Nordic delegation included senior representatives from the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise ('SE'), Confederation of Danish Enterprise ('DI'), Confederation of Finnish Industries ('EK'), and Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise ('NHO'), all of which are national committee partners of USCIB in one or more of USCIB's international groupings of Business at OECD (BIAC), the International Organization of Employers and the International Chamber of Commerce.

Shaun Donnelly, USCIB vice president for investment and financial services, was the only representative in the room from a U.S. trade association, offering American perspectives and explanations for some of the unprecedented current policy developments in the U.S. and globally.

'Our Nordic partner business organizations are generally strong pro-market, pro-liberalization allies for U.S. business globally and, importantly, within the EU,' said Donnelly. 'The delegations had met with the usual suspects on the Washington trade scene in their packed three-day visit but, frankly, left town with as many questions as answers. USCIB will continue to work our Nordic partner associations and other allies across our unique global network to advance our key policy objectives.'

Disclaimer

USCIB - United States Council for International Business published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 05:14:03 UTC
