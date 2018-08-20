USCIB United States Council for International Bu : Ellen Blackler of Disney Named to Chair USCIB’s ICT Policy Committee

Log in
Ellen Blackler of Disney Named to Chair USCIB's ICT Policy Committee

08/20/2018 | 09:27pm CEST

New York, N.Y., August 20, 2018 - The United States Council for International Business (USCIB), which represents American business in numerous global policy forums, has appointed Ellen Blackler, vice president of global public policy with The Walt Disney Company, as chair of its Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) Committee. As chair, Blackler will spearhead the organization's development and delivery of business views on information technology and internet policy matters worldwide, working with companies and organizations from across USCIB's diverse membership.

'Ellen Blackler brings in-depth knowledge of critical issues in international ICT policy and cross-border business,' said USCIB President and CEO Peter M. Robinson. 'She has played a key role in forging consensus across industries to advance business views in the UN, the OECD and other important multilateral forums. Under Ellen's stewardship of our ICT Committee, and with the ongoing support of USCIB Vice President Barbara Wanner, we look forward to fostering an even more active and constructive role for the private sector in global ICT policy discussions.'

Blackler manages public policy issues for Disney on a range of issues related to internet policy, human rights, privacy, and children and the media. Prior to joining Disney, Blackler worked for AT&T, where she oversaw policy development on privacy, broadband deployment and universal service, access to ICT for people with disabilities, health care and tax-related issues. Blackler previously served on the staff of the Federal Communications Commission, where she led the team drafting the FCC's annual reports on the availability of broadband service, among other responsibilities, and in the New York State government.

USCIB's ICT Committee advocates for policies characterized by free and fair competition, minimal government intervention and free information flows that ensure the continued growth of information and communication technologies in a range of strategic forums, including the UN, OECD, APEC and ICANN. In particular, it leverages USCIB's overseas network of business groups, including the International Chamber of Commerce and Business at OECD, to secure strong industry representation and input to major multilateral discussions of ICT issues.

About USCIB:
USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world, generating $5 trillion in annual revenues and employing over 11 million people worldwide. As the U.S. affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce, the International Organization of Employers and Business at OECD, USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide, and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More information is available at www.uscib.org.

Contact:
Jonathan Huneke, VP Communications, USCIB
+1 212.703.5043 or jhuneke@uscib.org

USCIB - United States Council for International Business published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 19:26:00 UTC
