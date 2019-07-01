Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USCIB United States Council for International Bu : ICANN Meetings Conclude With Progress on Privacy Regimes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 04:53am EDT

ICANN 65 wrapped up on June 27 in Marrakech, Morocco, advancing discussions about the design of a model that would enable access to nonpublic domain name system registration data for legitimate purposes that would comply with EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy regimes.

'The ICANN community though acknowledged that it still lacks critical information and advice from the EU Data Protection Authorities (DPAs) to properly inform the development of a GDPR-compliant uniform access model (UAM),' said Barbara Wanner, USCIB's lead for ICT policy who attended the meetings in Morocco in her capacity as the Business Constituency's (BC) representative to the Commercial Stakeholder Group (CSG). 'This 'chicken-or-egg' causality dilemma dominated both formal and hallway discussions,' added Wanner.

Business users of the domain names system, which include many USCIB members, need access to DNS registration data (commonly known as WHOIS) for purposes of brand and trademark protection, to implement consumer protections, and to undertake cybersecurity mitigation. Law enforcement officials around the world also need WHOIS access to combat cyber-crime.

'ICANN's Business Constituency, which includes USCIB and several members, distinguished itself by stepping up to offer reinforcement to ICANN senior management efforts to engage EU lawmakers and regulators to realize legal clarity,' said Wanner.

The four-day Policy Forum also featured discussions about how to evolve ICANN's multistakeholder model to improve its effectiveness as part of the FY 2021-2025 Strategic Plan and technologies for making domain name system transactions confidential. Amazon Corporation's seven-year effort to secure delegation of .amazon was in the spotlight again as were recurrent problems with two bylaws-mandated reviews.

Wanner's position as a BC on the CSG has enabled greater input to policy discussions at the CSG executive committee-level on behalf of USCIB members and facilitated important meetings with senior ICANN officials and other key constituencies. USCIB member representatives from Amazon, AT&T, BT Americas, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and The Walt Disney Company were present in Marrakech and actively contributed to all policy discussions.

Disclaimer

USCIB - United States Council for International Business published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Governments should renew efforts to reform support to agriculture
PU
05:08aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF HUNGARY : Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with French President Emmanuel Macron in company of Visegrád Four prime ministers
PU
05:08aANALYSIS : Supporting Women in Tourism to Gain More Digital Skills Makes Business Sense
PU
05:08aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : The Sahel 2043 Prospective Study, the focus of a policy dialogue organized by the ECA with the Government of Burkina Faso
PU
05:08aSOCAR STATE OIL OF AZERBAIJAN REPUBLIC : TANAP is fully ready to deliver natural gas to Europe from July 1
PU
05:08aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Steps to Curb Fuel Adulteration
PU
05:08aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : 86% of PMUY Beneficiaries who are atleast one year old returned for the second refill
PU
05:08aMINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS OF REPUB : Import/Export of Oil
PU
05:08aMINISTRY OF INFOMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS OF S : New technologies must work for the people, says PM Phuc at G20 Summit
PU
05:06aChina central bank adviser expects PBOC to abolish benchmark lending rate in time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LATÉCOÈRE : France's Latecoere to examine Searchlight's offer of $414 million
2OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
3BRENT : Brent oil jumps over $2 as OPEC+ poised to extend supply cut
4SAINT-GOBAIN : SAINT-GOBAIN: impact of IFRS16 application
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has completed the sale of R2C to Compass Group Plc.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About