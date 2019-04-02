Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USCIB United States Council for International Bu : Joins in Business Appeal on WTO Reform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

USCIB has joined with leading private-sector groups from Argentina, Brazil, the European Union and Mexico in a statement on reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO). Meeting at a daylong seminar on April 2 in Sao Paolo hosted by CNI, the Brazilian industry confederation, the groups underscored the critical importance to business of the WTO 'as the proper and only way to guarantee the full range of rules and necessary predictability to promote global economic and investment growth.' The seminar, titled 'Reforming the WTO: Proposals for Improving the Governance of the Multilateral Trading System,' was co-hosted by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Industrial Development Director of CNI Carlos Eduardo Abijaodi presented the joint statement to Tim Yeend, chief of staff to the WTO director general. CNI and USCIB were joined by Union Industrial Argentina (UIA), Business Europe and COMEX of Mexico to participate in the seminar and to underline shared views on the crucial role the WTO plays in providing and enforcing the vital legal rules and procedures underpinning the global trading system.

The five associations emphasized their shared view that the WTO needs to updated and reformed to deal with several outstanding challenges. Senior representatives of all five national business groups were panel speakers, offering business perspectives on the importance of the WTO, its challenges, and possible solutions. Global Policy Director for the ICC's network Nikolaus Schultze also participated actively in the seminar and laid out the need for strong business input into the WTO reform effort.

In their statement, the industry groups focused on four areas:

  • saving the WTO dispute resolution system
  • updating, strengthen and modernizing WTO rules
  • improving WTO's monitoring function
  • expanding and improving the WTO's rule-making function.

The groups also called upon WTO members to establish a formal consultative mechanism for the private sector via a permanent business advisory committee.

USCIB Vice President for Investment and Financial Services Shaun Donnelly who represented USCIB at the seminar in Sao Paulo, praised CNI and ICC hosts for organizing the session. 'We at USCIB are committed partners with CNI and, of course, with ICC, as we are ICC of the U.S.,' said Donnelly. 'Today's discussions, which also included senior WTO and Brazilian Government officials, were candid, substantive and very timely. I was honored to speak on the 'Business Priorities for the WTO' panel along with my four association partners and to partner with them in issuing our joint statement. For us at USCIB, the WTO and WTO reform are top priorities. Today we joined with four key partners from Europe, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico to add an international accent to our work on and commitment to the WTO. We and our member companies want to work with all our partners, including the U.S. Government, the U.S. Congress, the International Chamber of Commerce, the WTO Secretariat and our unique network of leading business association partners around the world to help make the WTO the well-respected, updated, strengthened organization we all need it to be.'

The joint statement follows upon USCIB's earlier paper on WTO modernization, which focused on addressing subsidies and other market-distorting support provided to state-owned enterprises, the establishment of new rules for current issues such as digital trade and customs processes on electronic transmissions, and ensuring a properly functioning appellate body, among other issues.

Disclaimer

USCIB - United States Council for International Business published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:37pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister announces even closer cooperation with Israel
PU
06:37pCHARLES COUNTY MD : April 2 Commissioners Meeting Update
PU
06:32pQualcomm finance chief to depart for rival Intel
RE
06:22pU.S. March and quarter one auto sales drop in weak start to 2019
RE
06:22pUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : Joins in Business Appeal on WTO Reform
PU
06:07pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Deputy Secretary-General Urges Stepped-Up Recovery, Climate Resilience, in Remarks to Economic and Social Council Meeting on Cyclone Idai
PU
06:07pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Urges World Communities to ‘Stand Together and Protect Each Other' against Rising Racism, Xenophobia, in Remarks at Cairo Mosque
PU
06:02pWASTE, PLASTICS, OCEANS : Solutions to Creating a Better Future
PU
05:57pGENE YAW : Senators Ward, Yaw Sponsor Measure to Exempt Milk Trucks from Winter Weather Travel Bans
PU
05:47pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Cadre of Trainers to be established to respond to youth crime and violence in CARICOM
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3EL AHRAM CO. FOR PRINTING AND PACKIN : EL AHRAM FOR PRINTING AND PACKING : EPPK.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2..
4EGYPTIAN INT'L PHARMACEUTICAL INDUST : EGYPTIAN 'L PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Release from Egyptian Internati..
5SOUTH ELECTRONICS : SOUTH ELECTRONICS : F.S-(SECO)-02-04-2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About