USCIB United States Council for International Bu : Meets With DOJ on Global Competition Issues

10/01/2019 | 03:33am EDT

Department of Justice (DOJ) Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Appellate Mike Murray met with USCIB's Competition Committee, chaired by Dina Kallay (Ericsson), during its fall meeting on September 25 at the offices of White & Case LLP. Following an introduction and welcome by Vice Chair Jennifer Patterson (Arnold & Porter LLP), USCIB members participated in an active agenda that included updates on important developments on global competition issues.

Murray discussed the issue of indirect purchasers DOJ Antitrust Division brief and position in Apple v. Pepper. His complete remarks can be found here. DOJ Section Chief Jim Fredericks, Criminal Section II then presented and answered member questions regarding the DOJ Antitrust Division new policy to incentivize compliance programs.

Members also received an update from Bryan Gant from White & Case on the status of the amicus brief USCIB filed in the 1-800 Contacts case, which urges reversal of the FTC ruling on antitrust liability for trademark settlements. Finally, John Taladay (Baker Botts), Chair of the Business at OECD Competition Committee, provided an overview of the upcoming OECD Competition Week taking place December 2-6 in Paris. The latter part of that week will be the Global Forum on Competition, covering issues such as competition provisions in regional trade agreements and merger control in dynamic markets.

Disclaimer

USCIB - United States Council for International Business published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:32:03 UTC
