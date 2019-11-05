Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USCIB United States Council for International Bu : Member Reports on Recent UN International Trade Law Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 01:05pm EST

Lauren Mandell, an international investment expert from the Washington DC office of USCIB member WilmerHale and a former deputy assistant U.S. Trade Representative for investment policy, represented USCIB at the October 14-18 meeting of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Working Group III in Vienna. Mandell was one of a small handful of business and arbitration community observers at this semiannual meeting.

UNCITRAL's Working Group III is focused on 'reforming' the Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) arbitration system, which is widely used to resolve investment disputes between host governments and foreign investors. Some governments and civil society activists have long criticized the ISDS system. In recent years the European Union has jumped on board, aggressively pushing its proposal for a government-dominated multilateral investment court and appellate mechanism to replace traditional ISDS. According to Mandell, even long-standing U.S. government policy supporting a high-standard ISDS system has wavered.

'It was very valuable to have an experienced, eloquent investment policy expert like Lauren participating in this important investment policy body,' said USCIB Vice President for Investment Policy Shaun Donnelly. 'Although UNCITRAL may be, to some, an obscure UN agency, it's where the action is these days on international investment policy and, specifically, on ISDS. We at USCIB and many of our member companies see ISDS as a key pillar for global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) decisions. We will continue to work with Lauren, the U.S. government and our members in UNCITRAL and beyond to defend strong investment protections.'

The next meeting of UNCITRAL Working Group III, scheduled January 20-24, 2020, will be critically important for the business community because the meeting will focus on the EU's proposed multilateral investment court. For more information, contact Shaun Donnelly or Lauren Mandell (lauren.mandell@wilmerhale.com) for further information.

Disclaimer

USCIB - United States Council for International Business published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 18:03:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pOil gains 1% as China pushes Trump for more tariff rollbacks
RE
01:19pOil gains 1% as China pushes Trump for more tariff rollbacks
RE
01:19pUK's Mothercare appoints PwC as administrators to its units
RE
01:18pTALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE : Aspen Institute Names Tallahassee Community College as a Top 150 U.S. Community College Eligible for 2021 Aspen Prize
PU
01:18pU.S. SEC proposes rules that could limit shareholder voices
RE
01:16pChina to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12pINTERLAPSE TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Strong Growth From its Virtual Currency Platform Paving Way for Overseas Expansion
AQ
01:11pOccidental Petroleum production will miss post-Anadarko merger target in 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group