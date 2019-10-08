Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USCIB United States Council for International Bu : SAICM Advances Zero Draft for Post-2020 Chemicals Policy Framework

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

The third meeting of the Intersessional Process for Considering the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management (SAICM) and the Sound Management of Chemicals and Waste Beyond 2020 (IP3) was convened in Bangkok, Thailand, September 30 - October 4. Approximately 350 representatives of governments, industry, non-governmental organizations and intergovernmental organizations attended the proceedings. USCIB was a member of the private sector delegation representing the views of downstream users of chemicals, and included Mike Michener, USCIB vice president for product policy and innovation.

SAICM was adopted in 2006 as a policy framework to promote chemical safety around the world. SAICM contains an ambitious goal to achieve the sound management of chemicals throughout their life cycle so that by the year 2020 chemicals are produced and used in ways that minimize significant adverse impacts on the environment and human health. As 2020 rapidly approaches governments, industry and other stakeholders have been examining progress towards that goal and discussing SAICM's future beyond 2020, when its current mandate expires. USCIB members have been longstanding participants in SAICM discussions through the USCIB International Product Policy Working Group.

Participants continued their discussions on possible elements for a post-2020 platform for international cooperation on the sound management of chemicals and waste for consideration by the fifth meeting of SAICM's governing body, the International Conference on Chemicals Management (ICCM 5) when it convenes in Bonn, Germany, in October 2020. According to Michener, the goal for IP3 was to develop, as far as possible, input for a 'zero draft' for deliberation at the fourth and last IP meeting scheduled in Bucharest, Romania in March 2020.

Participants were organized into four 'thematic groups' designed to develop recommendations for ICCM5 in the following areas: targets, milestones and indicators; enhanced institutional arrangements; mechanisms to support implementation (including the science-policy interface and issues of concern); and financial considerations. At closing plenary, delegates heard reports from the thematic groups and from the various organizations that hosted the week's sectoral meetings on health, agriculture, labor and environment.

'I am pleased to report that we are finally making some progress towards a zero draft agreement for SAICM Beyond 2020,' noted Michener. 'While IP4 in Bucharest faces a very full agenda, I am optimistic. We may still have a lot of bracketed text to deal with, but there were many valuable conversations at IP3 that began to find common ground.'

ICCM5 President Gertrud Sahler hailed the intensive and fruitful deliberations as setting a firm foundation for work at IP4 and a large step toward a successful ICCM5. IP Co-Chair David Morin of Canada outlined the process for generating a 'zero draft' for deliberations at IP4. Germany announced that it would host a special workshop before IP4 to discuss a possible enabling framework for the beyond-2020 platform, and Norway offered to help fund broad stakeholder participation in the workshop.

Disclaimer

USCIB - United States Council for International Business published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 19:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Lower As Hopes For U.S.-China Trade Talks Fade But Fed's Powell Provides Support
DJ
03:39pFormer Goldman programmer fails, again, to toss theft conviction
RE
03:34pPOWELL : Time for Fed to expand balance sheet 'now upon us'
RE
03:34pFED'S POWELL : Outlook 'favourable,' steps to address money market volatility coming 'soon'
RE
03:32pBinding Alitalia offer can be made by Oct 15 deadline - Italy minister
RE
03:27pFed to Buy More Treasurys in Effort to Avoid Funding-Market Strains -- Update
DJ
03:23pLoonie weakens as global growth fears grip investors
RE
03:22pRising U.S.-China tensions dim hopes for end to trade war
RE
03:22pIndexes briefly cut losses in choppy trade after Powell comments
RE
03:21pChina, Blue-Chip Companies Drive Bond Boom
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
3Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
4U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group