USCIB United States Council for International Bu : Statement on Announcement of U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

Washington, D.C., August 27, 2018 - The United States Council for International Business (USCIB), which represents America's most successful global companies, released the following statement on the U.S.-Mexico trade deal announced today:

'USCIB is encouraged that the Trump Administration and Mexico have reached an agreement in principle to modernize NAFTA. Updating the 25-year-old agreement has been a priority for the U.S. business community. We look forward to seeing the details of the agreement and if they effectively address our members' key issues and concerns. In this regard, we are troubled by indications that certain investor protections have been removed or reserved only for specific sectors.

'More broadly, we hope that an agreement on NAFTA signals a redirection of U.S. trade policy - away from confrontation and toward cooperative efforts to open markets abroad. Our members, and the American economy, prosper when we are tearing down barriers to cross-border trade and investment, not erecting new ones.

'We and our members are also very committed to the fundamental structure of NAFTA as a single trilateral agreement. We are looking forward to a completed, comprehensive, trilateral NAFTA modernization that addresses all of our issues and includes Canada.'

