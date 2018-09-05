USCIB United States Council for International Bu : Statement on NAFTA Modernization

Washington, D.C., August 31, 2018 - The United States Council for International Business, which represents America's most successful global companies, released the following statement regarding today's announcement on modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement:

USCIB has consistently stated that any NAFTA modernization must include all three countries. We are therefore disappointed to see the Administration notifying Congress of the conclusion of a trade agreement with Mexico that does not include Canada. As we and others in the business community - as well as other stakeholders and many in the Congress - have expressed on numerous occasions, the value of NAFTA is in its trilateral nature. The indication that Canada is an optional participant is extremely discouraging. We urge the Administration to pursue a final, modernized, comprehensive and high-standard NAFTA that includes Mexico as well as Canada, providing new and updated benefits to American businesses and workers.

About USCIB:

USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world, generating $5 trillion in annual revenues and employing over 11 million people worldwide. As the U.S. affiliate of several leading global business bodies, USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide, and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More information is available at www.uscib.org.

Contact:

Jonathan Huneke, USCIB

+1 212.703.5043, jhuneke@uscib.or g