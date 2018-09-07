Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

USCIB United States Council for International Bu : Submits Comments on China 301 Tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 05:32pm CEST

On September 6, USCIB submitted extensive comments on the Trump administration's proposed $200 billion list of tariffs on imports from China, following up on earlier submissions in response to the quickly escalating trade conflict between the United States and China.

'USCIB and its members continue to be very concerned about the potential unintended consequences these proposed tariffs of 10 or 25 percent on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are likely to have, affecting many sectors vital to the U.S. economy and jobs,' the USCIB statement said. 'Particularly if [the U.S. Trade Representative's office] imposes 25 percent tariffs on this broad list of products, these tariffs will impact consumers and will severely impact U.S. competitiveness. The negative impact of such tariffs to U.S. consumers and industry appears disproportionate to the intended purpose.'

The statement said that, while China's forced technology transfer requirements and other abusive practices harm U.S. competitiveness, the administration's 'sweeping tariffs endanger the U.S. economy in similar ways.' USCIB said its members are 'very concerned that these proposed tariffs will stifle the U.S. economy, and not achieve the important goal of changing China's behavior.'

The statement also recommended a number of changes to the list of tariffs being proposed by the administration. USCIB also signed on to a broader industry statement appealing to the Trump administration not to proceed with the proposed tariffs, saying the effort would likely backfire against U.S. businesses and workers.

Disclaimer

USCIB - United States Council for International Business published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 15:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18pCURRENCIES : Dollar Pops Higher After August Jobs Data Show Pickup In Wage Growth
DJ
06:17pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Reaches Agreement with Nevada Landlords Settling Claims of Sexual Harassment
PU
06:17pWILL HURD : Canadian Paper Tariffs Overturned
PU
06:17pMISSOURI PORK ASSOCIATION : Results from the 2018 Missouri State Fair Growth & Quality Barrow Classic
PU
06:17pU.S. job growth surges; annual wage gain largest since 2009
RE
06:14pU.S. job growth surges; annual wage gain largest since 2009
RE
06:12pTesla rocked by latest exec shakeup, Musk's behavior on webcast
RE
06:12pBCSA BRITISH CONSTRUCTIONAL STEELWORK ASSOCIATIO : Does Your Steelwork Contractor Stack Up?
PU
06:10pTesla executive departures since 2016
RE
06:07pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : Getting Your Fruits and Veggies – Making It Easy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
3DEUTSCHE BANK : Qatar eyes Germany's energy, finance sectors with 10 billion euro investment
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA apologises after 380,000 customers hit in cyber attack
5ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.