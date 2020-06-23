Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 10:20am EDT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT JUN 25, 2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:JUN-25-2020
Time for submission of bids14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date:JUN-29-2020
Maturity date:SEP-21-2020
Duration:84 days
Offered volume:10.0 bln 
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:t.b.a.
Allocation time:15.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on June 25, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se


 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aCORECIVIC : Detained in isolation, migrant families fear catching virus
AQ
10:45aBranded Legacy, Inc. Files S-1
NE
10:45aFirstBank Helps Strengthen Northern Colorado Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
GL
10:45aMYBUCKS S.A. : MyBucks S.A. Completes Second Phase of Financial Restructuring
EQ
10:44aWirecard lenders mandate FTI Consulting as financial adviser in talks with company - sources
RE
10:44aAMAZON COM : Despite green pledges, Amazon's carbon footprint grew 15%
AQ
10:43aOrpheus Partners Adopts Satuit as Asset Management CRM
BU
10:42aDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Notice to revoke the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting convened for 26 June 2020
PU
10:42aAT SCHLUMBERGER, OIL RIGS AND WOMEN DON'T MIX : Sanford Heisler Sharp Files $100 Million Gender Discrimination and Hostile Work Environment Class Action Against Schlumberger Technology Corporation
GL
10:41aDEUTSCHE POST : DHL Express to Build Freight Building at Munich Airport
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2BAYER AG : BAYER : close to glyphosate settlement worth $8-10 billion - Handelsblatt
3LONDON COFFEE : LUCKIN COFFEE PICKS HOULIHAN LOKEY FOR FINANCIAL, STRATEGIC ADVICE: sources
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse sees Hong Kong stocks, Asian credit among top bargains this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group