USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT

08/18/2020 | 10:20am EDT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT AUG 20, 2020

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:AUG-20-2020
Time for submission of bids14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date:AUG-24-2020
Maturity date:NOV-16-2020
Duration:84 days
Offered volume:10.0 bln 
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:t.b.a.
Allocation time:15.00 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) on August 20, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se


 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
