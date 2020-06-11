Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT JUN 11, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 07:39am EDT

USD TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 

Transaction type: Reverse Transaction
Operation type:Liquidity providing
Tender date:JUN-11-2020
Time for submission of bids14.00-14.30 (CEST)
Start date:JUN-15-2020
Maturity date:SEP-08-2020
Duration:85 days
Offered volume:10.0 bln 
Min bid amount: 100 mln
Maximum bid amount: 4.0 bln
Max number of bids:10
Lowest interest supplement:0.25 percentage points
Min bid rate:0.32 %
Allocation time:14.45 (CEST) on Tender date

Approved counterparties are invited to submit bids to the Riksbank, tel +46 8 6966970 by 14.30 (CEST) pm on June 11, 2020.
Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se


 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:55aYORBEAU RESOURCES : Announces Receipt of Scheduled Cash Payment From IAMGOLD in Order to Maintain its Option on the Rouyn Property
AQ
07:50aBLAZING THE TRAIL TO EUROPEAN EXPORTS : Panaxia Israel Announces Receipt of EU-GMP Certification, Required for the Manufacture and European Export of Medical Cannabis and Advanced Products
AQ
07:50aGEOMEGA RESOURCES : Obtains U.S. Patent Approval for Metallurgical Extraction of Rare Earths and Niobium
AQ
07:50aCOMCAST CORPORATION : and NBCUniversal Enterprise, Inc. Commence Offers to Purchase Certain of their Outstanding Senior Debt Securities
BU
07:48aFLUOR : Did You Acquire Fluor (FLR) Before November 2, 2017? Johnson Fistel Investigates Fluor Corporation; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?
PR
07:47aDREAM UNLIMITED : Provides Business Update
AQ
07:46aBCE : Western partners with Bell on 5G research initiative
AQ
07:46aFORD FOUNDATION : Takes Historic, Unprecedented Action to Increase Grantmaking for Nonprofits by $1 Billion with Proceeds of Offering of Social Bonds in Response to COVID-19
PR
07:46aState of California Saves Taxpayer Dollars via Streamlined COVID-19 Hotel Sourcing and Payment Solution from HRS
BU
07:46aMARCUS THEATRES : ® Announces Its Phased Reopening Plans
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
4UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT SPA : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5CARNIVAL PLC : London stocks drop on worries of second wave of infections, Fed outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group