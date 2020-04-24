USDA Announces $18.4 Million Available for 2019 Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced $18.4 million in funding for the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives to support dairy businesses in the development, production, marketing and distribution of dairy products through direct technical assistance and grants to dairy businesses. The initiatives are led by the University of Tennessee; the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets; and the University of Wisconsin.

This funding opportunity will continue work that the initiatives previously started, focusing on:

Diversifying dairy product markets to reduce risk and develop higher value uses for dairy products.

Promoting business development that diversifies farmer income through processing and marketing innovation.

Encouraging the use of regional milk production.

The DBI Initiatives program was authorized by the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 (Farm Bill). The three initiatives were selected through a competitive process in 2019 and are expected to perform projects from fiscal years 2020 through 2022.

Applications must be submitted electronically through www.grants.govby 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on June 23, 2020. For more information about grant eligibility and previously funded projects, visit the DBI webpageor contact Patrick Kelley at Patrick.Kelley@usda.gov.

The AMS Grants Division works to improve domestic and international opportunities for U.S. growers and producers. AMS works with a variety of organizations to support rural America and the nation's agricultural sector. For additional information visit the AMS Grants & Opportunities web page.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender