USDA Announces Agreement to Allow New Ingredients in Pet Food Exports to China

Last Modified: Jun 12, 2020

Contacts:

Mike Stepien, 301-851-4107

Mike.Stepien@usda.gov

The United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing a protocol that will allow the use of U.S.-origin bovine ingredients and most imported ingredients in pet food being exported to China. The U.S. and China signed the pet food protocol on April 13, and the certification requirements were finalized May 21, with an implementation date set for June 15, 2020. There will be a two-month transition period to ensure companies currently exporting pet foods can comply with the new requirements.

APHIS will post the requirements on the APHIS International Regulations webpage to ensure manufacturers understand the conditions they need to meet in order to ship using the new ingredients (imported ingredients and/or ruminant ingredients). Facilities will have to meet China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs requirements for product registration, and companies will be able to export only after all of these details are complete.

This action is part of the continuing progress to implement the U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement. The agreement entered into force on February 14, 2020, and this action builds upon measures that were previously announced on February 25, March 10, March 24, and May 21.