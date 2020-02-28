Log in
USDA Announces Disaster Relief for Sugarbeet Growers

02/28/2020 | 07:25pm EST

OMAHA, NEB. - Today, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced additional disaster relief for sugarbeet growers impacted by adverse weather in 2018 and 2019. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, urged the agency to make sugarbeet growers eligible for this assistance and released the following statement:

'Nebraska's sugarbeet growers are facing tough times because of severe weather over the past two years. I'm pleased that USDA worked quickly to make this disaster relief available to them. This funding will help families recover from losses and get back on their feet.'

USDA is entering into agreements with six sugarbeet processing cooperatives to distribute $285 million to growers who experienced losses. Click here for more information.

Senator Fischer supported a provision in the FY 20 spending legislation which directed USDA to make this funding available to sugarbeet growers.

In January, she signed a bipartisan letter calling on the USDA to make this disaster relief available as soon as possible. The full letter is available here.

Deb Fischer published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 00:24:23 UTC
