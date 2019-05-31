USDA Apr Farm Prices +1.1% From Mar, +0.1% From Year Ago

The index of prices received by U.S. farmers for their products in April was +1.1% From March, and +0.1% From a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. The April Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 92.9, increased 1.1 percent from March 2019. At 84.7, the Crop Production Index decreased 1.2 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 100.0, increased 2.6 percent. Producers received higher prices for hogs, broilers, hay, and milk but lower prices for lettuce, market eggs, strawberries, and corn. Compared with a year earlier, the Prices Received Index is up 0.1 percent. The Crop Production Index decreased 4.3 percent and the Livestock Production Index increased 4.6 percent. The indexes are calculated using commodity prices and volumes of commodities that producers market. Increased monthly movement of milk, strawberries, oranges, and broilers offset the decreased marketing of corn, cattle, soybeans, and hay. The Food Commodities Index, at 97.5, increased 0.3 percent from the previous month and 1.6 percent from April 2018. April Prices Paid Index Up 0.5 Percent The April Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 111.1, is up 0.5 percent from March 2019 and 2.3 percent from April 2018. Higher prices in April for feeder pigs, feeder cattle, hay and forages, and gasoline more than offset lower prices for nitrogen, herbicides, feed grains, and supplements. Index Summary Table ========================================================================= 2018 2018 2019 2019 Index -------------------------------------------------------- 1990-92=100 Mar Apr Mar Apr ========================================================================= Prices Received 95.1 92.8 91.9 92.9 Prices Paid 109 108.6 110.6 111.1 Ratio 1/ 87 85 83 84 ========================================================================= 1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by farmers. Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com