Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

USDA Apr Farm Prices +1.1% From Mar, +0.1% From Year Ago

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 03:22pm EDT
 The index of prices received by U.S. farmers 
for their products in April was +1.1% From March, and +0.1% From 
a year earlier, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday. 
 
The April Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 92.9, increased 
1.1 percent from March 2019. At 84.7, the Crop Production Index decreased 
1.2 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 100.0, increased 2.6 percent. 
Producers received higher prices for hogs, broilers, hay, and milk but lower 
prices for lettuce, market eggs, strawberries, and corn. Compared with a year 
earlier, the Prices Received Index is up 0.1 percent. The Crop Production 
Index decreased 4.3 percent and the Livestock Production Index increased 
4.6 percent. The indexes are calculated using commodity prices and volumes of 
commodities that producers market. Increased monthly movement of milk, 
strawberries, oranges, and broilers offset the decreased marketing of corn, 
cattle, soybeans, and hay. The Food Commodities Index, at 97.5, increased 
0.3 percent from the previous month and 1.6 percent from April 2018. 
 
April Prices Paid Index Up 0.5 Percent 
 
The April Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, 
and Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 111.1, is up 0.5 percent from March 2019 and 
2.3 percent from April 2018. Higher prices in April for feeder pigs, feeder 
cattle, hay and forages, and gasoline more than offset lower prices for 
nitrogen, herbicides, feed grains, and supplements. 
 
 
                          Index Summary Table 
========================================================================= 
                      2018           2018           2019           2019 
   Index         -------------------------------------------------------- 
 1990-92=100           Mar            Apr            Mar            Apr 
========================================================================= 
 
Prices Received       95.1           92.8           91.9           92.9 
Prices Paid            109          108.6          110.6          111.1 
Ratio 1/                87             85             83             84 
========================================================================= 
1/  Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by 
    farmers. 
 
 
Write to Kareema Clark at csstat@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
03:34pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - May 31
DJ
03:22pUSDA Apr Farm Prices +1.1% From Mar, +0.1% From Year Ago
DJ
03:10pOil falls over 3% on fresh trade worries, posts biggest monthly drop in six months
RE
03:04pOil falls over 3% on fresh trade worries, posts biggest monthly drop in six months
RE
02:16pBARRICK GOLD : Rejection of Barrick bid is 'no brainer', top Acacia investor says
RE
02:14pTrade Gap Expected to Widen -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
12:08pProduction stalled at Vedanta Resources' Konkola Copper Mines
RE
12:03pOil Prices Slide on Trade Tensions, China Fears -- Update
DJ
11:22aTAINTED OIL SET FOR RUSSIAN REFINERIES, PORTS AFTER DILUTION : sources
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About