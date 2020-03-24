Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 03:54pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Tue, Mar 24, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.6650-5.8150   30 Days          DN 1          5K to 20K      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.6275-8.7675     Spot          UP 2.75      -24K to -10K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.6675-8.7675  15-30 Days       UP 2.75      -20K to -10K     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2525-3.3425     Spot          UP 3.75      -22K to -13K     UNCH 
Corn       3.2225-3.3425  15-30 Days       UP 3.75      -25K to -13K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.4825-3.5025     Spot          UP 3.75        1K to 3K       UNCH 
Corn       3.5325-3.5525  15-30 Days       UP 3.75        6K to 8K       UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: February 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.7658 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.9232 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.6845 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.7717 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1432C     dh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Commodities"
03:54pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain
DJ
03:14pStocks, gold surge on new stimulus from Fed, others
RE
03:13pStocks, gold surge on new stimulus from Fed, others
RE
03:12pStocks, gold surge on new stimulus from Fed, others
RE
10:38aShipping industry urges G20 to keep freight flowing as virus hits supply chains
RE
10:34aMalaysia's biggest palm oil state shuts some estates after virus outbreak
RE
10:15aJobless Claims Seen Surging -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/23WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
RE
03/23CRUDE OIL : U.S. crude oil futures jump $1.00 as dollar index weakens
RE
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Stocks, gold surge on new stimulus from Fed, others
2Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
5DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group