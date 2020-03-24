USDA Chicago Terminal Grain

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Tue, Mar 24, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.6650-5.8150 30 Days DN 1 5K to 20K UNCH Soybeans 8.6275-8.7675 Spot UP 2.75 -24K to -10K UNCH Soybeans 8.6675-8.7675 15-30 Days UP 2.75 -20K to -10K UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2525-3.3425 Spot UP 3.75 -22K to -13K UNCH Corn 3.2225-3.3425 15-30 Days UP 3.75 -25K to -13K UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.4825-3.5025 Spot UP 3.75 1K to 3K UNCH Corn 3.5325-3.5525 15-30 Days UP 3.75 6K to 8K UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: February 2020 SRW Wheat 5.7658 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.9232 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.6845 Soybeans (Spot) 8.7717 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1432C dh