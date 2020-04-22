Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 22

04/22/2020 | 03:36pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Apr 22, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.4800-5.5800   30 Days         DN 3.75        5K to 15K      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.1475-8.2475     Spot           UP 4        -20K to -10K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.2275-8.2475  15-30 Days        UP 3        -12K to -10K     DN 1 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       2.9250-3.0450     Spot          UP 8.25      -25K to -13K     UNCH 
Corn       2.9250-3.0450  15-30 Days       UP 8.25      -25K to -13K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.1750-3.1950     Spot          UP 8.25       OptK to 2K      UNCH 
Corn       3.1750-3.2150  15-30 Days       UP 8.25       OptK to 4K      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: March 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.4694 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6629 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4621 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5442 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1411C     dh

