USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 22

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Apr 22, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.4800-5.5800 30 Days DN 3.75 5K to 15K UNCH Soybeans 8.1475-8.2475 Spot UP 4 -20K to -10K UNCH Soybeans 8.2275-8.2475 15-30 Days UP 3 -12K to -10K DN 1 Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 2.9250-3.0450 Spot UP 8.25 -25K to -13K UNCH Corn 2.9250-3.0450 15-30 Days UP 8.25 -25K to -13K UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.1750-3.1950 Spot UP 8.25 OptK to 2K UNCH Corn 3.1750-3.2150 15-30 Days UP 8.25 OptK to 4K UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: March 2020 SRW Wheat 5.4694 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6629 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4621 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5442 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1411C dh