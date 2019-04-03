Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 3

04/03/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Wed, Apr 03, 2019    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  4.5400-4.7100   30 Days          UP 7        -17K to OptK     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.5375-8.5875     Spot          DN 1.25      -45K to -40K     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.5375-8.5875  15-30 Days       DN 1.25      -45K to -40K     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2725-3.4525     Spot          UP 1.25      -35K to -17K     UNCH 
Corn       3.2725-3.4525  15-30 Days       UP 1.25      -35K to -17K     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.5225-3.6625     Spot          UP 1.25       -10K to 4K      UNCH 
Corn       3.5325-3.6625  15-30 Days       UP 1.25        -9K to 4K      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: March 2019 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.4610 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6606 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.3854 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5458 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1434C     dh

