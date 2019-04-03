USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 3

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Apr 03, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 4.5400-4.7100 30 Days UP 7 -17K to OptK UNCH Soybeans 8.5375-8.5875 Spot DN 1.25 -45K to -40K UNCH Soybeans 8.5375-8.5875 15-30 Days DN 1.25 -45K to -40K UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2725-3.4525 Spot UP 1.25 -35K to -17K UNCH Corn 3.2725-3.4525 15-30 Days UP 1.25 -35K to -17K UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.5225-3.6625 Spot UP 1.25 -10K to 4K UNCH Corn 3.5325-3.6625 15-30 Days UP 1.25 -9K to 4K UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: March 2019 SRW Wheat 4.4610 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6606 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.3854 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5458 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1434C dh