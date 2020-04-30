Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 30

04/30/2020 | 04:00pm EDT
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Thu, Apr 30, 2020    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.2975-5.4475   30 Days    UP 5.25-UP 10.25   OptK to 15K  DN 5-UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3525-8.4025     Spot      UP 23.5-UP 18.5  -15K to -10K  UP 5-UNCH 
Soybeans   8.3525-8.4025  15-30 Days   UP 17.5-UP 18.5  -15K to -10K  DN 1-UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       2.9050-2.9850     Spot        UP 11-UP 7     -21K to -13K  UP 4-UNCH 
Corn       2.9050-2.9850  15-30 Days     UP 11-UP 7     -21K to -13K  UP 4-UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.1150-3.1350     Spot           UP 7         OptK to 2K      UNCH 
Corn       3.0650-3.1550  15-30 Days     UP 10-UP 7       -5K to 4K   UP 3-UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: March 2020 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.4694 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.6629 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.4621 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.5442 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1405C     dh

Latest news "Commodities"

