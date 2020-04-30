USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 30

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Thu, Apr 30, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.2975-5.4475 30 Days UP 5.25-UP 10.25 OptK to 15K DN 5-UNCH Soybeans 8.3525-8.4025 Spot UP 23.5-UP 18.5 -15K to -10K UP 5-UNCH Soybeans 8.3525-8.4025 15-30 Days UP 17.5-UP 18.5 -15K to -10K DN 1-UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 2.9050-2.9850 Spot UP 11-UP 7 -21K to -13K UP 4-UNCH Corn 2.9050-2.9850 15-30 Days UP 11-UP 7 -21K to -13K UP 4-UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.1150-3.1350 Spot UP 7 OptK to 2K UNCH Corn 3.0650-3.1550 15-30 Days UP 10-UP 7 -5K to 4K UP 3-UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: March 2020 SRW Wheat 5.4694 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6629 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4621 Soybeans (Spot) 8.5442 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1405C dh