USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Apr 30

GX_GR110
Springfield, IL Thu, Apr 30, 2020 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 5.2975-5.4475 30 Days UP 5.25-UP 10.25 OptK to 15K DN 5-UNCH
Soybeans 8.3525-8.4025 Spot UP 23.5-UP 18.5 -15K to -10K UP 5-UNCH
Soybeans 8.3525-8.4025 15-30 Days UP 17.5-UP 18.5 -15K to -10K DN 1-UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 2.9050-2.9850 Spot UP 11-UP 7 -21K to -13K UP 4-UNCH
Corn 2.9050-2.9850 15-30 Days UP 11-UP 7 -21K to -13K UP 4-UNCH
Processor Bids
Corn 3.1150-3.1350 Spot UP 7 OptK to 2K UNCH
Corn 3.0650-3.1550 15-30 Days UP 10-UP 7 -5K to 4K UP 3-UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Monthly Prices for: March 2020
SRW Wheat 5.4694
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6629
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4621
Soybeans (Spot) 8.5442
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
1405C dh