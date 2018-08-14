Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 14

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:26pm CEST
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Tue, Aug 14, 2018    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.3575-5.3775   30 Days         UP 8.25       -6U to -4U      UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3975-8.5475     Spot           UP 11       -40X to -25X     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.3975-8.5475  15-30 Days        UP 11       -40X to -25X     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2725-3.3725     Spot          UP 5.75      -35U to -25U     UNCH 
Corn       3.2725-3.3725  15-30 Days       UP 5.75      -35U to -25U     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.5325-3.5925     Spot          UP 5.75       -9U to -3U      UNCH 
Corn       3.5325-3.5925  15-30 Days       UP 5.75       -9U to -3U      UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: July 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      4.9708 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.4921 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.1871 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.3225 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1404C     je

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
09:30pOil slips as strong dollar pressures; equities gains support
RE
09:27pOil slips as strong dollar pressures; equities gains support
RE
09:26pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 14
DJ
09:15pCI INVESTMENTS INCREASES SPDR GOLD HOLDINGS IN SECOND-QUARTER : filing
RE
09:15pSoybean Futures Rise on Argentine Tax Freeze
DJ
05:25pOil Ticks Up Amid Supply Risks
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:03pCopper Slides on Weak Chinese Economic Data, Easing Supply Fears
DJ
04:15pIndustrial Production, Housing Starts On Tap -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
04:15pTSX advances as oil prices boost energy stocks
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.