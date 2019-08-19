USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 19

GX_GR113 Springfield, IL Mon Aug 17, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News This is Monday's report of the grain prices and trends prepared by the USDA and the Illinois Department of Agriculture. In Northern and Western Illinois country grain dealers quoted shelled corn bids were down 5 to 6 cents. Soybean bids were 14 to 17 cents lower. In Central Illinois country grain dealers quoted shelled corn bids were down 6 cents. Soybeans were 15 to 20 cents higher. In the Southern part of the state, shelled corn bids were 3 to 6 cents lower. Soybeans were down 12 to 13 cents. Wheat was 5 cents lower. Commercial grain prices paid farmers by Interior Illinois Country Elevators after 2.00 p.m. today are listed below in dollars per bushel: AREA US 2 CORN US 1 SOYBEANS US 2 SOFT WHEAT NORTHERN 3.38 - 3.64 7.76 - 8.03 ----------- WESTERN 3.25 - 3.58 7.95 - 8.19 ----------- N. CENTRAL 3.50 - 3.74 8.21 - 8.37 ----------- S. CENTRAL 3.55 - 3.74 8.11 - 8.30 ----------- WABASH 3.77 - 3.92 8.09 - 8.29 4.25 - 4.56 W.S. WEST 3.29 - 3.65 8.19 - 8.39 4.32 - 4.66 L. Egypt 3.32 - 3.74 8.09 - 8.47 4.25 - 4.61 Central Illinois average price: Corn 3.62 (-3 U) Soybeans 8.24 (-42 1/2 X) CONTRACT BIDS FOR OCT/NOV 2019 DELIVERY AREA CORN SOYBEANS **SOFT WHEAT** NORTHERN 3.45 - 3.65 8.03 - 8.37 ---------- WESTERN 3.18 - 3.64 8.01 - 8.27 ---------- N. CENTRAL 3.51 - 3.60 8.16 - 8.51 ---------- S. CENTRAL 3.47 - 3.69 8.07 - 8.30 ---------- WABASH 3.60 - 3.85 8.16 - 8.35 ---------- W.S. WEST 3.29 - 3.55 8.15 - 8.31 ---------- L.EGYPT 3.11 - 3.50 8.00 - 8.37 ---------- **Wheat bids are for June-July Delivery 2020** Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News, Springfield, IL Phone: 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/GX_GR113.txt 1630 dh