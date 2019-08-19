Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 19

08/19/2019 | 05:04pm EDT
GX_GR113 
Springfield, IL   Mon Aug 17, 2019   USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
This is Monday's report of the grain prices and trends prepared by the 
USDA and the Illinois Department of Agriculture. 
 
In Northern and Western Illinois country grain dealers quoted shelled 
corn bids were down 5 to 6 cents. Soybean bids were 14 to 17 cents lower. 
 
In Central Illinois country grain dealers quoted shelled corn bids were 
down 6 cents. Soybeans were 15 to 20 cents higher. 
 
In the Southern part of the state, shelled corn bids were 3 to 6 cents 
lower. Soybeans were down 12 to 13 cents.  Wheat was 5 cents lower. 
 
Commercial grain prices paid farmers by Interior Illinois Country 
Elevators after 2.00 p.m. today are listed below in dollars per bushel: 
AREA          US 2 CORN    US 1 SOYBEANS   US 2 SOFT WHEAT 
NORTHERN     3.38 - 3.64    7.76 -  8.03   ----------- 
WESTERN      3.25 - 3.58    7.95 -  8.19   ----------- 
N. CENTRAL   3.50 - 3.74    8.21 -  8.37   ----------- 
S. CENTRAL   3.55 - 3.74    8.11 -  8.30   ----------- 
WABASH       3.77 - 3.92    8.09 -  8.29   4.25 - 4.56 
W.S. WEST    3.29 - 3.65    8.19 -  8.39   4.32 - 4.66 
L. Egypt     3.32 - 3.74    8.09 -  8.47   4.25 - 4.61 
 
Central Illinois average price: Corn       3.62 (-3 U) 
                                Soybeans   8.24 (-42 1/2 X) 
 
 
          CONTRACT BIDS FOR OCT/NOV 2019 DELIVERY 
 AREA           CORN         SOYBEANS     **SOFT WHEAT** 
NORTHERN     3.45 - 3.65    8.03 -  8.37    ---------- 
WESTERN      3.18 - 3.64    8.01 -  8.27    ---------- 
N. CENTRAL   3.51 - 3.60    8.16 -  8.51    ---------- 
S. CENTRAL   3.47 - 3.69    8.07 -  8.30    ---------- 
WABASH       3.60 - 3.85    8.16 -  8.35    ---------- 
W.S. WEST    3.29 - 3.55    8.15 -  8.31    ---------- 
L.EGYPT      3.11 - 3.50    8.00 -  8.37    ---------- 
**Wheat bids are for June-July Delivery 2020** 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News, Springfield, IL 
        Phone: 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/GX_GR113.txt 
1630 dh

