USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 19

GX_GR113
Springfield, IL Mon Aug 17, 2019 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
This is Monday's report of the grain prices and trends prepared by the
USDA and the Illinois Department of Agriculture.
In Northern and Western Illinois country grain dealers quoted shelled
corn bids were down 5 to 6 cents. Soybean bids were 14 to 17 cents lower.
In Central Illinois country grain dealers quoted shelled corn bids were
down 6 cents. Soybeans were 15 to 20 cents higher.
In the Southern part of the state, shelled corn bids were 3 to 6 cents
lower. Soybeans were down 12 to 13 cents. Wheat was 5 cents lower.
Commercial grain prices paid farmers by Interior Illinois Country
Elevators after 2.00 p.m. today are listed below in dollars per bushel:
AREA US 2 CORN US 1 SOYBEANS US 2 SOFT WHEAT
NORTHERN 3.38 - 3.64 7.76 - 8.03 -----------
WESTERN 3.25 - 3.58 7.95 - 8.19 -----------
N. CENTRAL 3.50 - 3.74 8.21 - 8.37 -----------
S. CENTRAL 3.55 - 3.74 8.11 - 8.30 -----------
WABASH 3.77 - 3.92 8.09 - 8.29 4.25 - 4.56
W.S. WEST 3.29 - 3.65 8.19 - 8.39 4.32 - 4.66
L. Egypt 3.32 - 3.74 8.09 - 8.47 4.25 - 4.61
Central Illinois average price: Corn 3.62 (-3 U)
Soybeans 8.24 (-42 1/2 X)
CONTRACT BIDS FOR OCT/NOV 2019 DELIVERY
AREA CORN SOYBEANS **SOFT WHEAT**
NORTHERN 3.45 - 3.65 8.03 - 8.37 ----------
WESTERN 3.18 - 3.64 8.01 - 8.27 ----------
N. CENTRAL 3.51 - 3.60 8.16 - 8.51 ----------
S. CENTRAL 3.47 - 3.69 8.07 - 8.30 ----------
WABASH 3.60 - 3.85 8.16 - 8.35 ----------
W.S. WEST 3.29 - 3.55 8.15 - 8.31 ----------
L.EGYPT 3.11 - 3.50 8.00 - 8.37 ----------
**Wheat bids are for June-July Delivery 2020**
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News, Springfield, IL
Phone: 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/GX_GR113.txt
1630 dh