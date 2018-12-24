Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 24

12/24/2018 | 09:44pm CET
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Mon, Dec 24, 2018    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
***No report on Tue, Dec 25, due to the holiday.*** 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.1650-5.2650   30 Days         UP 2.5        OptH to 10H     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3900-8.5200     Spot          DN 0.75      -45F to -32F     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.3900-8.5200  15-30 Days       DN 0.75      -45F to -32F     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.3175-3.5775     Spot          DN 0.75      -46H to -20H     UNCH 
Corn       3.4275-3.5775  15-30 Days       DN 0.75      -35H to -20H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6475-3.6975     Spot          DN 0.75       -13H to -8H     UNCH 
Corn       3.6475-3.7475  15-30 Days   DN 1.75-DN 0.75   -13H to -3H  DN 1-UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: November 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0098 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.5344 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.2756 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.2068 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        David Humphreys  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1420C     dh

