USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 26

GX_GR110 Springfield, IL Wed, Dec 26, 2018 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Chicago Terminal Grain Report To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change SRW Wheat 5.1000-5.2000 30 Days DN 6.5 OptH to 10H UNCH Soybeans 8.2500-8.3800 Spot DN 14 -45F to -32F UNCH Soybeans 8.2500-8.3800 15-30 Days DN 14 -45F to -32F UNCH Terminal Elevator Bids Corn 3.2725-3.5325 Spot DN 4.5 -46H to -20H UNCH Corn 3.3825-3.5325 15-30 Days DN 4.5 -35H to -20H UNCH Processor Bids Corn 3.6025-3.6525 Spot DN 4.5 -13H to -8H UNCH Corn 3.6125-3.7025 15-30 Days DN 3.5-DN 4.5 -12H to -3H UP 1-UNCH Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Monthly Prices for: November 2018 SRW Wheat 5.0098 Processor Corn (Spot) 3.5344 Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2756 Soybeans (Spot) 8.2068 Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL Jeff Evers 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov In state only toll free 888-458-4787 www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 1405C je