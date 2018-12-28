Log in
USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Dec 28

12/28/2018 | 09:24pm CET
GX_GR110 
Springfield, IL    Fri, Dec 28, 2018    USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News 
 
Chicago Terminal Grain Report 
 
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago.  The 
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators, 
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today. 
 
Grain          Bids        Delivery        Change           Basis       Change 
 
SRW Wheat  5.1150-5.2150   30 Days          UP 1         OptH to 10H     UNCH 
 
Soybeans   8.3775-8.5075     Spot         UP 13.75      -45F to -32F     UNCH 
Soybeans   8.3775-8.5075  15-30 Days      UP 13.75      -45F to -32F     UNCH 
 
Terminal Elevator Bids 
Corn       3.2950-3.5550     Spot           UP 1        -46H to -20H     UNCH 
Corn       3.4050-3.5550  15-30 Days        UP 1        -35H to -20H     UNCH 
 
Processor Bids 
Corn       3.6250-3.6850     Spot         UP 1-UP 2      -13H to -7H  UNCH-UP 1 
Corn       3.6350-3.7250  15-30 Days        UP 1         -12H to -3H     UNCH 
 
Changes are cents per bushel.  Spot = up to 15 days 
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow 
 
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April, 
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Monthly Prices for: November 2018 
 
SRW Wheat                      5.0098 
Processor Corn (Spot)          3.5344 
Terminal Corn (Spot)           3.2756 
Soybeans (Spot)                8.2068 
 
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL 
        Jeff Evers  217-782-4925  SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov 
        In state only toll free 888-458-4787 
        www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt 
        www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage 
 
1403C     je

